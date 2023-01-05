Furniture & Accessories for Homes in Killeen, TX

Posted on 2023-01-05 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

Killeen, TX, 2023-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — Ashley HomeStore provides quality furniture and accessories to suit diverse lifestyle and budget requirements in Killeen, TX.

Ashley HomeStore

With an exceptional assortment of furniture, accessories & sleeping solutions, Ashley Homestore is a leading furniture and mattress retailer in Killeen. Ashley HomeStore focuses on providing quality furniture in different styles at an affordable price while ensuring best-in-class customer service. The furniture store offers furniture and accessories for the living room, dining area, bedroom, kids room, patio, etc.

Furniture & Accessories Offered by Ashley HomeStore

For Living Room

  • Sofas
  • Loveseats
  • Sectional Sofas
  • Sleeper Sofas
  • Futons
  • Recliners
  • Accent Chairs
  • Ottomans
  • Coffee Tables
  • End & Side Tables
  • TV Stands
  • Living Room Sets
  • Sofa & Loveseat Sets
  • Coffee & End Table Sets

Bedroom

  • Beds
  • Bedroom Sets
  • Headboards
  • Dressers & Chests
  • Mirrored Dressers
  • Nightstands
  • Makeup Vanities
  • Bedroom Chairs & Benches

 Kitchen & Dining Room

  • Dining Room Sets
  • Dining Room Tables
  • Dining Room Chairs
  • Bar Stools
  • Dining Benches
  • Dining Storage
  • Bar Furniture

 Accent Furniture

  • Accent Chairs
  • Accent Tables
  • Console & Sofa Tables
  • Accent Cabinets
  • Benches
  • Bar Carts

Furniture Accessories

  • Decorative Bowls & Trays
  • Canisters
  • Candle Holders
  • Picture Frames
  • Sculptures
  • Decorative Objects
  • Vases
  • Faux Plants
  • Indoor Planters
  • Clocks

 Mirrors

  • Wall Mirrors
  • Floor Mirrors

 Wall Art

  • Framed Art
  • Canvas Art
  • Wall Art Sets

 Wall Decor

  • Wall Shelves
  • Tapestries
  • Picture Frames
  • Accent Wall Decor

 Window Treatments

  • Curtains & Drapes
  • Window Scarves & Valances

 Throw Pillows, Blankets, & Poufs

  • Blankets & Throws
  • Throw Pillows
  • Indoor-Outdoor Pillows
  • Poufs
  • Rugs

 Lightings

  • Chandeliers
  • Pendants
  • Lamps
  • Floor Lamps
  • Table Lamps
  • Desk Lamps
  • Lamp Sets
  • Wall Lights
  • Vanity Lighting

Outdoor Accessories

  • Patio Umbrellas
  • Fire Pits
  • Hammocks
  • Outdoor Decor
  • Outdoor Throw Pillows & Seat Cushions
  • Outdoor Furniture Covers & Rugs
  • Outdoor Lighting
  • Garden Fountains
  • Outdoor Planters
  • Outdoor Tableware
  • Grills

The furniture and accessories are available in different decor styles such as contemporary, bohemian, traditional, vintage modern, modern, chic, glam, etc. To buy furniture and accessories for your home in Killeen, visit Ashley HomeStore at 1101 South W S Young Drive Killeen, TX – 76543 or call at (254) 634 – 5900. You can also schedule a personalized furniture appointment at www.killeenfurniture.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2023 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution