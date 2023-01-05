Membership Benefits of Chamber of Commerce in Killeen, TX

Killeen, TX, 2023-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — Chamber of commerce membership benefits businesses in various ways by providing myriad opportunities for their growth and success. A chamber of commerce aims to support its members and help them reach their maximum potential at community, regional, state and national levels. Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce provides top-notch services to its members with the aim of helping them scale new heights.

Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce

The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce supports business and community leaders in Killeen. It is a member of prestigious organizations such as Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives, Texas Association of Business, Greater American Defense Communities, U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Gulf Coast Strategic Highway Coalition and Association of the United States Army.

Benefits of Membership at Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce

Improves the community image of a business

Provides many networking opportunities

Improves the value of an investment via business councils i.e. Nonprofit Council, Public Education Council, Retail Council and Welcome Council

Encourages talent pool growth

Availability of comprehensive investment packages

Limitless, cost-effective and highly-targeted direct marketing opportunities

Deals and discounts for members only

Complimentary tickets to workshops

Member First tickets for new members

Seat reservation at Public Policy and Military Relations events

Access to networking opportunities e.g. Business Mixers, Chamber Networking & News and Leadership Killeen

Marketing opportunities like ribbon cutting ceremonies, Bag Stuffing and member to member marketing

Products and Services Offered to Members

Different membership levels are available as per the needs of a business – Engage, Build, Lead and Invest

Online directory listing on the chamber of commerce’s website

A host of services like business counseling services, access to business councils, notary services, access to leadership councils and use of the Chamber Conference Room

Events and program sponsorship opportunities

Investment packages i.e. Platinum 2.0, Gold 2.0 and Silver 2.0

Legislative support

Business counseling

For more information about membership at Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, you can call at (254) 526 – 9551 or visit One Santa Fe Plaza Drive PO Box 548 Killeen, TX – 76541. You can also visit their website at www.killeenchamber.com.