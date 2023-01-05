CD Bioparticles Introduces Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography Resins for Purification of Macromolecules

New York, USA, 2023-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — With years of experience in the pharmaceutical and life science sector, CD Bioparticles launched a range of hydrophobic interaction chromatography resins for the purification of macromolecules including adeno-associated viruses. With different hydrophobic ranges, these resins can also be applied for sample pretreatment of the high-end liquid phase, gas chromatography, and mass spectrometry.

Hydrophobic interaction chromatography (HIC) is used for the purification and separation of biomolecules due to its hydrophobic functionality. Proteins containing hydrophilic and hydrophobic regions are loaded onto the HIC column under specific salt buffer conditions, which facilitates the binding of biomolecules to HIC resins and stabilizes molecular structures.

The hydrophobic chromatography resins provided by CD Bioparticles immobilize phenyl and butyl hydrophobic groups on the surface of matrixes through advanced bonding technology, and adsorb biomolecules under high-salt conditions while eluting biomolecules under low-salt conditions. In addition, characterized by high adsorption capacity and low non-specific adsorption, these resins are suitable for further separation and purification after ion exchange chromatography, which may address current purification challenges as more biomolecules are being developed.

CD Bioparticles now offers a wide range of HIC resins to provide researchers with optimal separation and purification solutions. Phenyl Porous PA Particles are available for hydrophobic chromatography with phenyl groups on the surface. Butyl (C4) Porous PA Particles are ready for hydrophobic chromatography with butyl groups on the surface, as well as Porous Silica Particles with terminal C18 groups on the surface. These chemically stable resins have contributed to a wide pH range for extensive applications.

For example, DiagNano™ Butyl Porous Polyacrylate Particles, 30 µm are monodisperse porous polyacrylate microparticles used for hydrophobic chromatography with butyl groups on the surface of resins, with pore sizes of 500 Å or 1000 Å. These particles are designed to capture and purify various biomacromolecules such as antibodies, proteins, and polypeptides, at pH ranging from 2-12.

Another example is DiagNano™ C18 Porous Silica Particles, Hydrophobic, 30 µm, which are monodisperse porous silica particles. These particles have terminal C18 groups on the surface of resins, with pore sizes of 100 Å and 120 Å. These particles reserve excellent chemical stability, and are suitable for sample pretreatment of high-end liquid phase, gas chromatography, and mass spectrometry, making the adsorption, desorption and elution process of analytes on the stationary phase more concentrated.

HIC resins from CD Bioparticles can be used in a variety of applications, including but not limited to preparing pretreated samples for high-end liquid phase, gas chromatography, and mass spectrometry, capturing and purification of various biomacromolecules (e.g. antibodies, proteins, and polypeptides), as well as removal of product-related impurities (e.g. aggregates) and process contaminants (e.g., host cell proteins).

About CD Bioparticles

CD Bioparticles is a leading manufacturer and supplier of various nanoparticles, microparticles and coatings for R&D and commercialization across different application areas, including in vitro diagnostics, biochemistry, cellular analysis, cell separation, and immunoassay. The company also offers various custom services, including chemical surface-functionalized, fluorescent modification, antibody immobilization, nucleic acid, and oligo conjugation to meet client specifications.