CD Bioparticles Announces Magnetofection Reagents for Gene Expression

New York, USA, 2023-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — CD Bioparticles, a leading manufacturer and supplier of various drug delivery products and services, recently introduced a series of Magnetofection Reagents for gene expression. By utilizing the Lipofection and Magnetofection transfection techniques, these reagents are suitable for all types of nucleic acids, including plasmid DNA, linearized DNA, siRNA, oligonucleotides, double-stranded RNA, mRNA, and shRNA.

Gene expression and therapy involves the introduction of foreign nucleic acids into target cells to modify or compensate for gene defects, thereby treating diseases such as cancer, diabetes, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases. However, when exposed nucleic acids are removed fast, resulting in low rates of nonspecific biodistribution and cellular internalization, expected therapeutic effects can not be achieved. On the other hand, non-viral vectors have low immunity and can be injected multiple times and produced in large quantities, revealing great potential in clinical gene therapy.

Furthermore, common non-viral vector transgene methods include electroporation, calcium phosphate precipitation, and liposomal delivery. Because the surface of cationic liposome is positively charged, the DNA molecules can be encapsulated in it through electrostatic interaction with nucleic acid phospholipids to form DNA-lipid complexes. Meanwhile, they can also be taken up by cell membranes with negatively charged surfaces and then transferred into cells by membrane fusion or endocytosis, and occasionally by direct osmosis. A small portion of DNA can be released from the envelope, enter the cytoplasm, and be further transported to the nucleus for transcription and expression.

CD Bioparticles specializes in a range of formulations and drug delivery technologies, with strong and broad expertise and years of experience in the field of drug delivery. In order to support scientists in gene expression studies, CD Bioparticles now offers a variety of Magnetofection Reagents, including but not limited to MagFect Transfection Reagent, NeuroMagFect Transfection Reagent, ExplantMag Transfection Reagent, and PMagFect Transfection Selection Kit.

For example, the MagFect Transfection Reagent is currently the only reagent based on the use of magnetic nanoparticles. It is designed to be used with other commercial transfection reagents as well as all types of nucleic acids. Meanwhile, it has been successfully tested on a broad range of primary cells, difficult-to-transfect cells, and cell lines, and its efficiency has been reported in many publications. The MagFect allows researchers to create specialized and optimal delivery systems with at least 30% higher transfection efficiency.

Another example is the NeuroMagFect Transfection Reagent. This reagent has shown high efficiency in transfecting a variety of primary neurons, such as cortex, hippocampus, dorsal root ganglia, and motor neurons, with all types of nucleic acids. Furthermore, high transfection efficiencies were also achieved in primary astrocytes, oligodendrocyte precursors, neural stem cells, as well as in other cell lines (C6, B65, PC12, N2A, etc.). Due to its unique properties, the NeuroMagFect allows tracking of transfected neurons over days.

About CD Bioparticles

CD Bioparticles is an established drug delivery company that provides customized solutions for developing and manufacturing novel biocompatible drug delivery systems. It specializes in various formulation and drug delivery technologies, from conventional liposomes and PEGylated liposomes to polymer microspheres and nanoparticles for drug delivery. It also provides contract research services for drug delivery formulation, formulation feasibility study, process development & scale-up, as well as analytical and non-clinical research services.