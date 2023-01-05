Super Absorbent Dressings Market Expected Growth to 2030 to Guide Trends

Super Absorbent Dressings Industry Overview

The global super absorbent dressings market size was valued at USD 95.88 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.69% from 2022 to 2030.

The demand for super absorbent dressings is expected to increase due to an increase in the number of chronic diseases across the globe. For instance, according to the Government of Canada, 44% of Canadian adults have at least one of the ten most common chronic conditions. According to a similar source, 11% of Canadians suffer from diabetes, whereas 8% have cancer. Furthermore, a rise in the geriatric population is one of the major driving factors in the market. For instance, according to the Canadian Institute for Health Information, in 2017, the geriatric population comprised 6.2 million, which was expected to reach 10.4 million by 2037. Therefore, an increase in the number of chronic diseases, along with the growth of the geriatric population, is anticipated to propel the market growth during the forecast period.

Super absorbent dressings are designed to minimize the adherence to wounds and manage exudate. These dressings can be used over surgical incisions, burns, lacerations, exudating wounds, or grafts. Thus, an increase in the number of surgical procedures is expected to propel market growth during the forecast period. For instance, according to OMICS Group Conference, about 51.4 million surgical procedures are carried out in UAE, whereas this number increases to 234 million worldwide. Hence, due to the aforementioned factors, the market is anticipated to grow over the forecast period.

Furthermore, the outbreak of COVID-19 is expected to have a negative impact on the market growth globally. This can be attributed to the escalation in the number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19. This increased the pressure on hospitals and clinics to reprofile their patients and treat patients with COVID-19 on priority. However, the introduction of the vaccine is expected to normalize the situation, therefore the number of surgeries performed is expected to increase. Moreover, companies are undergoing strategic changes such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships.

The U.K. is anticipated to register a significant growth rate of 4.73% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increase in the number of chronic wounds and a rise in the geriatric population in the region. For instance, as per the House of Commons Library, around one-fifth of the U.K. population was aged more than 65 years or above in 2019. This comprises 12.3 million people i.e., 19% of the total population. Moreover, the older population is projected to observe growth, making up 24% of the total population by 2043. As the geriatric population is more susceptible to chronic wounds, the use of super absorbent dressings is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Thus, the market is anticipated to witness growth due to a rise in the geriatric population and its susceptibility to chronic diseases.

Moreover, an increase in the number of patients suffering from diabetic foot ulcers in the U.K. is estimated to help the market grow. For instance, according to data published by the United Kingdom National Health Service, 4.5 million people in the U.K. suffer from diabetes, out of which 10% of the population i.e., 450,000 people suffer from diabetic foot ulcers. This, in turn, is expected to drive the market in the years to come.

Market Share Insights

February 2022: Cardinal Health partnered with Kinaxis to optimize digital supply chain planning. The company expects Kinaxis to enhance Cardinal Health’s supply chain with concurrent planning and end-to-end network transparency and visibility. This is expected to expand the company’s reach and enhance its supply chain, thereby providing super absorbent dressings.

Cardinal Health partnered with Kinaxis to optimize digital supply chain planning. The company expects Kinaxis to enhance Cardinal Health’s supply chain with concurrent planning and end-to-end network transparency and visibility. This is expected to expand the company’s reach and enhance its supply chain, thereby providing super absorbent dressings. November 2021: Paul Hartmann AG invested USD 44.46 million in the Heidenheim region. This was done to develop a new production line and modernize the existing facilities and infrastructure. Thus, with various strategies acquired by the leading players, the market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global super absorbent dressings market include

3M

Coloplast Corp.

Hartmann USA, Inc.

Molnlycke Health Care AB

Smith & Nephew

Integra LifeSciences

Covalon Technologies, Ltd.

McKesson Corporation

Advancis Medical

Medline Industries

