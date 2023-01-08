Demand for European Construction Equipment Is Slated To Grow At Over 6% by 2032 | Fact.MR Analysis

The European construction equipment market is slated to grow at over 6% in the forecast period ranging from 2022 to 2032. As of 2021, the industry was valued at US$ 161 Billion, and is poised to register a Y-o-Y expansion rate of 5.6% in 2022 to reach US$ 170 Billion By 2032, the market is slated to reach US$ 304.43 Billion.

The construction industry contributes over 9% to EU current GDP. The transportation infrastructure sector is witnessing a boom in Europe construction industry. A slew of stalled projects and pristine apartments mushrooming in the European cities were factors causing a spurt in demand for construction equipment.