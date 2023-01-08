Demand for European Construction Equipment Is Slated To Grow At Over 6% by 2032 | Fact.MR Analysis

The European construction equipment market is slated to grow at over 6% in the forecast period ranging from 2022 to 2032. As of 2021, the industry was valued at US$ 161 Billion, and is poised to register a Y-o-Y expansion rate of 5.6% in 2022 to reach US$ 170 Billion By 2032, the market is slated to reach US$ 304.43 Billion.

The construction industry contributes over 9% to EU current GDP. The transportation infrastructure sector is witnessing a boom in Europe construction industry. A slew of stalled projects and pristine apartments mushrooming in the European cities were factors causing a spurt in demand for construction equipment.

Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in Construction Equipment Market

The European construction equipment market is a consolidated market with key players such as Liebherr, Volvo Equipment and Wirtgen Group dominating the market. For instance:

  • In 2019, Volvo Construction Equipment announced in an official statement that it will start producing compact electric excavators and wheel loaders: EC 15 to EC 27 electric excavators and L20 to L28 electric wheel loaders
  • In 2020, Dutch company BAM infra built world’s first electric road roller that is capable of saving more than 70 liters of fuel per day and cutting 236 kilograms of carbon dioxide per day. The roller is currently deployed at Almere municipality and it is helping BAM infra to achieve its sustainability goals.

Key Companies Profiled:

  • Liebherr Group
  • Joseph Cyril Bamford Excavators Ltd.
  • Volvo CE
  • CNH Industrial NV
  • Wirtgen Group

Key Segments Covered in the Europe Construction Equipment Market Report

  • Europe Construction Equipment Market by Product
    • Earth Moving Construction Machinery
      • Excavator
      • Loader
      • Others
    • Construction Material Handling Machinery
      • Crawler Cranes
      • Trailer Mounted Cranes
      • Truck Mounted Cranes
    • Concrete and Road Construction Machinery
      • Concrete Mixer & Pavers
      • Construction Pumps
      • Others
  • Europe Construction Equipment Market by Country
    • Germany
    • France
    • U.K
    • Italy
    • BENELUX
    • Nordics
    • Rest of Europe

Questionnaire answered in the Europe Construction Equipment Market report include:

  • How the market for Europe Construction Equipment has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Europe Construction Equipment on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Europe Construction Equipment?
  • Why the consumption of Europe Construction Equipment highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

