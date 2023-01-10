OBETEE and Anita Dalmia’s Artistic Collaboration

New Delhi, India, 2023-Jan-10 — /EPR Network/ — OBEETEE, one of the largest handmade rug makers in India and one of the oldest hand-woven rug companies in the world, collaborates with Anita Dalmia, a Delhi-based designer well known for using elements from Indian mythology and culture in her designs to launch the new collection of carpets and rugs “Farmhouse Chic”. This collection will be available from__ November 2022 on https://obeetee.com/

Talking about the collaboration, Ms. Angelique Dhama, Spokesperson and Chief Executive Officer, OBEETEE Retail said, “Since its inception, OBEETEE Carpets has worked to create a stunning fusion of traditional Indian elements with contemporary aesthetics and design elements. With Anita, we are bringing the glint of blooming flowers in these designs which breaks the spell by weaving into view and drawing the eye farther away. The surroundings reveal themselves as a carefully balanced tapestry of nature, musical instruments, and devotion.”

Talking about the collection, Anita Dalmia, Designer said, “Through this collection, I’ve made an effort to improve craftsmanship using modern technology graphics in an effort to help those traditions endure. This series includes neutral colours and tactile materials. My Guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankarji and Indian culture have been my inspiration for this ecstatic journey. I wanted to use my own personal self which reflects my image through the details of my designs, and appeals to the homeowners.”

Anita Dalmia, a well-known designer based in Delhi, is widely recognised for her work in home decor and accessories. Her desire to redesign her room so that it reflects her personality is what sparked her interest in design. This incident, as well as inspiration from her Guru, inspired her to establish HMSA Designs in 2009.

Anita has always tried to incorporate elements of her inspiration from Indian culture into her designs in a way that will be enchanting to feast one’s eye on. Lemon Tree Hotel Bangalore, Mulberry Store, The Park Suryagarh Jaisalmer Hyderabad, Bangalore Times of India group, and Sonam Kapoor are few of her well-known clients.

Website – www.obeetee.in

About OBEETEE

Founded in 1920, OBEETEE is one of the oldest and largest hand-woven rug companies in not only India but also the world. Expanding over a century, OBEETEE has garnered an undisputed reputation in terms of its brilliance. With over 25,000 artisans dedicated to the creation of extraordinary rugs, OBEETEE boasts of a community that sustains its existence and excellence.

The uniqueness and regality of OBEETEE is undeniable, and the Rashtrapati Bhavan, which houses two beautiful OBEETEE creations, is in agreement. In addition to that, innumerable prominent people have experienced and recognized the world of OBEETEE over the years.

OBEETEE has the greatest in-house rug-making capabilities in India, powered by their modern dyeing plant and ever-inspired design department. They constantly employ new textures and designs, and house over 4,000 color-fast shades of wool in their bank. OBEETEE was the first company to receive the SA 8000:2001 certification for Social Accountability. The company does an endless array of things to give back to the community. From supporting children’s education, women’s vocational training, public health, and sanitation, to numerous environmentally conscious efforts, OBEETEE is by the people, of the people, for the people.

About Anita Dalmia

Anita has a wealth of expertise in the design industry. She studied graphics at the American College for Applied Arts in Los Angeles and has a diploma in fashion. She has worked on numerous projects styling clothing, graphics, parties, and photo shoots. She paints and is adaptable when it comes to creativity. Her most recent and innovative endeavour involves creating highly customized home accessories and furnishings. Her interest in design started when she wanted to redo her room in a way that it spoke of her personality. This incident and inspiration from her Guru, motivated her to launch HMSA Designs in 2009. The colors used in her designs speak of the diversity of Indian culture and tradition.