Inflatable SUP Boards for multi-day paddling adventures

How would you like to explore the high and low tides with an inflatable SUP board in the UK? If water is your game, Sea Lion Boards brings you, stand-up paddle boards, for sale that can be the best for your next paddle boarding extravaganza. Wondering why? Let’s find out!

England, UK, 2023-Jan-11 — /EPR Network/ — The stand-up paddle board inflatable range at Sea Lion Boards is a win-win for every adventurer. They can get the finest of products within a cost-effective price range while staying within the lines of eco-awareness. Sea Lion Boards has an extraordinary range of inflatable SUP boards in four designs known as Otago, Rapoka, Tasman and Akaroa. All the paddle boards are available with 3 Piece Carbon Glass paddles weighing less than 700g. 1% of the profits from each item you purchase is given to charities of your choice that support the UN sustainable development goals. The bloom deck pad is one of the brand’s most creative ideas as well. The board deck pads are manufactured from algal biomass, which replaces 1,070 hours of smartphone usage on average per board.

The SUP company advocates for plastic-free packaging and the designs of its products are made to be sustainable, eco-conscious, and ready for any trip. Everything is made to be as environmentally friendly as possible, from the handles to the board bags and fabric made from recycled PET water bottles. The paddles are infused with bio-resin manufactured from plants, while the rucksack and grab handles are constructed from natural rubberYulex rather than neoprene, which is derived from petroleum. Want more information? Contact the professionals at Sea Lion Boards now.

