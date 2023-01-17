Medical Plastics Market Analysis, Share and Forecast Report to 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Jan 17, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Medical Plastics Industry Overview

The global medical plastics market was valued at USD 46.11 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% from 2022 to 2030.

The growing geriatric population in North America, Europe, and Asian countries like Japan and the increasing demand for home healthcare are the major factors driving the growth of medical plastics. Enforcement & upgrading of various infection prevention standards coupled with a growing volume of surgical, hospital, and outpatient procedures are anticipated to drive the market growth over the forecast period. Fluctuation in oil prices has been a major factor responsible for volatility in the prices of polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), and polycarbonate (PC). Capacity expansion and contraction have also contributed to price volatility in the market.

The medical plastics market in the U.S. was valued at USD 13.17 billion in 2021. The growing elderly population and growing demand for at-home healthcare are expected to drive the market over the forecast period. According to the latest U.S. census, 16.5% of the U.S. population, i.e., 54 million, is over the age of 65. By 2030, this number is expected to rise to 74 million. The number of people over the age of 85, who need the most care, is growing even faster.

In March 2021, the U.S. President, Joe Biden, proposed spending USD 400 billion on Medicaid over eight years to fund at-home care for elderly and disabled people as well as increase the wages of caregivers. The COVID-19 pandemic has made in-home care more appealing than nursing home facilities as home care reduces healthcare costs and is more convenient for patients. This is expected to increase the demand for home care medical devices and consumables which can positively impact the market growth in the U.S.

Medical Plastics Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the medical plastics market based on product, application, and region:

Medical Plastics Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons & Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030) Polyethylene (PE) Polypropylene (PP) Polycarbonate (PC) Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) Polyphenylsulfone (PPSU) Polyethersulfone (PES) Polyethylenimine (PEI) Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Others

Medical Plastics Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons & Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030) Medical Device Packaging Medical Components Orthopedic Implant Packaging Orthopedic Soft Goods Wound Care Cleanroom Supplies BioPharm Devices Mobility Aids Sterilization and Infection Prevention Tooth Implants Denture Base Material Other Implants Others

Medical Plastics Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons & Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Medical Plastics market include

Röchling SE & Co. KG

Nolato AB

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics

SABIC

Orthoplastics Ltd

Eastman Chemical Company

Celanese Corporation

Dow

Tekni-Plex

Solvay S.A.

HMC Polymers

Aran Biomedical Teoranta

Trelleborg AB

Avantor Inc

Trinseo

Evonik Industries AG

