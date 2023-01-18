Oat Milk Market Growth, Top Manufacturer Analysis and Forecast to 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Jan 18, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Oat Milk Industry Overview

The global oat milk market size was valued at USD 2.23 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2% from 2020 to 2028.

The market growth is attributed to the rising vegan population, coupled with health-conscious consumers demanding plant-based milk with high nutritional properties. Issues such as lactose intolerance, allergies, and the rising popularity of low-cholesterol diets have pushed manufacturers to introduce a range of plant-based alternatives. This has benefitted the market for oat milk, which caters to the customers’ demand for being allergic-free, along with offering several health benefits.

With the awareness created by the animal rights organizations as well as animal lovers, a change has been witnessed in the customer buying behavior, which supports animal protection. Thus, a large customer base is shifting towards a vegan diet, which is expected to drive sales of oat milk during the forecast period. The U.S. held the largest revenue share in the North American market in 2020. The trend of the consumption of plant-based food and beverages in the country, coupled with a strong foothold of key manufacturers and a rise in vegan consumers, is contributing to the high growth of oat milk in the country.

The manufacturers such as Oatly are seeking new ways of extracting milk in an attempt to gain unique selling points and differentiate their products in the market. Manufacturers are purchasing high-quality raw materials directly from farmers, allowing the end product to be more cost-effective, thus positively impacting the market growth. The dominant trend towards the consumption of high-protein products among consumers has enhanced the growth of the plant-based milk industry. With the population being inclined towards sports and fitness, the demand for protein-rich beverages has increased, which is further expected to escalate the product demand during the forecast period.

During the outbreak of COVID-19, there were interruptions in supply chain and logistics during the initial phase of the pandemic. However, support from the government to manage the demand for essential products has minimal impact on the growth of plant-based products, such as oat milk. The pandemic exposed the importance of nutrition for the body when it comes to the immune health system and overall health. Customers turned more conscious and eliminated carbohydrates, fats, and sugary drinks and switched to nutritionally balanced and nourishing products, which increased the demand for dairy alternatives.

Oat Milk Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global oat milk market on the basis of source, product, packaging, distribution channel, and region:

Oat Milk Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Organic Conventional

Oat Milk Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Plain Flavored

Oat Milk Packaging Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Cartons Bottle Others

Oat Milk Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Online Retail Others

Oat Milk Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Oat Milk market include

Oatly

Rice Brewing

Happy Planet Foods

Thrive Market

Califia Farms

The Coca-Cola Company

Elmhurst

Pacific Foods

Danone

HP Hood LLC

