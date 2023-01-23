Joaquin Restrepo’s work to be featured in 2023 Sculpture on the Lawn

Orlando, FL, 2023-Jan-23 — /EPR Network/ — Local artist Joaquin Restrepo’s latest sculpture “Intus” will be featured in the 2023 Sculpture on the Lawn exhibit.

The annual exhibition has been bringing world-class art to the Sculpture Garden at the Orange County Administration Center for the past seven years and Orange County Arts & Cultural Affairs is excited to unveil the artwork for the eighth Sculpture on the Lawn exhibition with an opening reception on Friday, Jan. 20 at 5:30 p.m.

The Sculpture on the Lawn program was established in 2015 by the Public Art Review Board to include public art in Orange County for the benefit and education of its citizens, while enhancing the visual environment through a diversity of styles, content and artists and this year´s installation promises to be an engaging and thought-provoking experience.

Among the sculptures included in this year’s installation is “Intus,” Joaquin Restrepo’s latest sculpture. It invites viewers on a journey of self-discovery and unity, the piece features four intricately posed and intertwined figures of the human form composed of resin, wood, and iron.

“I am honored to be part of this exhibition and be able to share my latest sculpture with the public,” Restrepo said. “With ‘Intus,’ I hope to inspire viewers to look within themselves and find the unity of mind and body that we all strive for, I’ve been working with the concept for this piece since 2020 and it’s exciting to see it brought to life to be enjoyed by my Central Florida neighbors and visitors.”

The idea for “Intus” comes from Restrepo’s first virtual exhibition, “Amor Fati”, which is available for download as an app on both the Google Play and Apple App store, a Latin phrase popularized by philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche that loosely translates to “love of one’s fate.” This exhibit brings to life a sculptural group of images on a three-dimensional stage as viewers explore the gallery through virtual reality on their phones. Created amidst the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the virtual exhibit explores themes of loneliness, longing and an awareness and appreciation for the present.

In addition to Sculpture on the Lawn and his virtual exhibition, Restrepo’s work can be seen at ArtSpace/Virginia Miller Galleries in Coral Gables, Florida, and The Gallery at Vaudeville in Fredericksburg, Texas.

In April 2023, Restrepo will bring his work to Bogotá, Colombia, for a multimedia exhibit at the Museo Santa Clara. The Joaquin Restrepo NFT in collaboration with composer Trevor Kovaliski, “Anima”, will be on display in Buenos Aires, Argentina at Av. Libertador 174, Vte. López on a giant screen from Jan. 17 to March 20.

Restrepo’s work will be installed in the Sculpture Garden at the Orange County Administration Center on Jan. 19 ahead of the opening reception on the evening of Jan. 20. The sculptures featured in this year’s exhibition will be on display for a full year until January 2024.

To learn more about Joaquin Restrepo’s work, visit www.joaquinrestrepo.com.

To view or download images, click here.

About Joaquin Restrepo

Joaquin Restrepo is a painter and a sculptor. Known for his multidisciplinary approach to art and for creating works that challenge the viewer to question their perception of reality and to reflect on the human condition. To download the “Amor Fati” app from Google Play, click here and to download from the Apple App store, click here.

He studied art history, music and goldsmith, working under celebrated artists Debora Arango and Ethel Gilmour. Restrepo has participated in group and solo exhibitions in the U.S., Spain, Switzerland, China, Mexico and Colombia. His pieces have also been sold by Christie’s in New York. Restrepo is currently based between Orlando, Spain and Colombia. For more information, visit www.joaquinrestrepo.com.

