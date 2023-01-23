Cisdem Focus 2.0.0 Blocks Distracting Apps and Websites During Users’ Planned Focus Time

Madelia, Minnesota, 2023-Jan-23 — /EPR Network/ — Cisdem released Cisdem Focus version 2.0.0, a focus app to help Mac users increase focus and productivity.

Cisdem Focus blocks distracting apps and websites on Mac during users’ focus time. It allows users to start a one-time focus session right away, or plan focus sessions with the Pomodoro Technique or by scheduling.

“For Mac users who want to be more focused and productive, Cisdem Focus can be a great tool,” said Edward Riley, Cisdem’s project manager. “This focus app for Mac creates a distraction-free Mac environment when you want to focus on the task at hand. Schedule your focus time or let the built-in Pomodoro timer to automatically plan focus sessions and breaks for you.”

What’s new in version 2.0.0?

Support block apps and websites

Support quick start, Pomodoro, block as scheduled and Launch limit tasks

Support password mode and hardcore mode

Support apps and websites usage statistics

Support import/export configuration settings

Support import/export websites

Support redirect to custom website

Main features of Cisdem Focus

Block apps

Cisdem Focus can block access to apps during your focus time. Games, social media apps and other distracting apps are inaccessible so that you can concentrate on your task.

Block websites

During your focus time, this focus app for Mac can block specific websites and pages, URLs with certain words, and categories of websites. In addition, there is an Allowlist feature, which enables you to block all websites except the ones needed for your task. The blocking applies to Safari, Chrome and other popular browsers.

Plan focus time

There are four options: Quick Start, Pomodoro, Block as Scheduled and Launch Limit, allowing you to start a one-time focus session, or plan focus sessions with the Pomodoro Technique or by scheduling.

Password mode

There is a Password mode. If this mode is enabled, then it will require the password to stop a focus session when the session is active.

Hardcore mode

There is also a Hardcore mode. If this mode is enabled, then it will be impossible to stop a focus session when the session is active.

This mode, like the Password mode, adds a layer of enforcement to prevent distractions from being accessible during focus time.

Provide statistics

This Mac focus app has a Statistics feature, which provides daily, weekly, monthly and more statistics on time spent on apps and websites, how many times apps and websites are launched, and how many times distractions are blocked.

Configuration import/export

You can export or import Cisdem Focus configuration with a click, making it easy to back up the configuration or configure the app on multiple Macs.

Easy to use

Cisdem Focus is easy to use for everyone due to the simple, intuitive interface. It can be easily personalized based on users’ needs.

Price and availability

Cisdem Focus is available for download and purchase at https://www.cisdem.com/focus.html. A one-time purchase for 1 Mac (with lifetime free updates) costs $49.99. A one-year subscription license for 1 Mac costs $29.99. Download the free trial at: https://download.cisdem.com/cisdem-focus.dmg.

About Cisdem

Cisdem is a software company focusing on the creation of utility, multimedia, data recovery and PDF software products for computers. The company is dedicated to developing high performance software to make life easier and work more productive. For more details and information, please visit https://www.cisdem.com/.