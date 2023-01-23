GTPL Broadband modernizes its network with Alepo’s AAA Transformation

Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India, 2023-Jan-23 — /EPR Network/ — Bolstering its position as a leader in India’s high-speed internet market, GTPL Broadband Pvt. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of GTPL Hathway Ltd., has partnered with global digital enablement expert Alepo, to modernize its AAA and policy infrastructure. The network transformation will enable GTPL to introduce modern and advanced high-speed internet plans to keep pace with evolving customer needs.

The pandemic has led to a surge in demand for high-quality residential broadband in urban areas, and it has accelerated the growth of the market in rural and historically underserved regions in India. With its swiftly multiplying high-speed broadband subscriber base and increasing data demands, GTPL decided to replace its legacy system with Alepo’s industry-leading AAA. The project will benefit GTPL’s customers across India, including in the Indian states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana as well as all the areas that GTPL plans to expand.

As part of the AAA Transformation, Alepo is deploying its Broadband AAA solution, which includes its NFV-compliant AAA Server, EMS, and consolidated RADIUS Server for authentication and accounting of the operator’s broadband services. It enables enhanced automation, improves network performance and reliability, and provides a vendor-agnostic system to accommodate the operator’s existing infrastructure and services.

Alepo will also provide ongoing 24x7x365 technical support through its internationally renowned Global Technical Assistance Center (GTAC), ensuring that GTPL can seamlessly introduce new plans, promotions, and offers, and gain relevant Business Intelligence (BI) insights to make data-driven business decisions and provide more contextual plans to customers.

Post-deployment, GTPL can introduce a range of offerings, including speed-, volume-, and validity-based unlimited data plans, limited usage plans with speed and validity caps, and daily and monthly fair usage policy (FUP) plans. New plans can be created seamlessly within a short time, thus offering GTPL, the agility to respond to market demand. Alepo’s future-proof AAA Server will ensure that the operator can easily and rapidly configure, launch, and manage new plans as the market evolves.

“As we work towards bridging the digital divide in several parts of India, our partnership with Alepo enables us to accelerate broadband growth while driving ROI. Alepo’s Broadband AAA solution and their ongoing technical support empowers us with a platform that can support our network as it grows. We are especially pleased with Alepo’s collaborative approach that will enable us to implement functionalities in the future using our existing software to keep up with changing market dynamics,” said Mr. Anirudhsinh Jadeja, Managing Director, GTPL Hathway Ltd.

Basharat Ashai, Associate Vice President Client Relations, Alepo, said, “As an industry-leading AAA expert, Alepo’s solution provides a future-ready platform that ensures GTPL will be able to accommodate new market demands as they arise. The solution is highly scalable, supporting the operator’s growing subscriber base and ever-increasing data traffic while ensuring network performance remains high. We are pleased to partner with GTPL and are fully aligned with their shared goal of offering high-speed fiber broadband services to each household.”

About GTPL Broadband

GTPL Broadband Pvt. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of GTPL Hathway Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is the sixth-largest private wired broadband provider in India, with a vision to provide high-speed fiber broadband at affordable rates. It currently has an active customer base of over 750K. The company is constantly striving to enhance and simplify the lives of its customers through quality products and services that grant them the freedom to connect, converse, work, and be entertained anytime, anywhere.

For more information, please visit https://www.gtpl.net/