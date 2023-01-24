Hyperscale Data Center Market to be worth US$ 193.7 billion by 2030

United States, New York, 2023-Jan-24 — /EPR Network/ —According to the Market Statsville Group (MSG), the global hyperscale data center market size is expected to grow from USD 38.4 billion in 2021 to USD 193.7 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 19.7% from 2022 to 2030. The hyperscale data center is the architecture made up of small nodes and standalone servers that provide networking, computing, and storage services. These nodes are joined and operated as a single entity. The primary principle in hyperscale architecture is to start with a minimum infrastructure to keep initial costs low. However, new nodes can be added to the cluster to enlarge the initial infrastructure as demand increases. Big firms, such as Google and Amazon, have largely adopted hyper-scale data centers, making them one of the fastest-growing technologies in the IT infrastructure sector. Data centers have recently revolved into an extraordinarily powerful design due to increasing compute and storage requirements for high-end applications. The increasing use of Web 2.0, online game hosting, e-commerce, social media, cloud computing, big data, and Hadoop has driven the demand for hyperscale data center globally.

COVID–19 Impact on the Global Hyperscale Data Center Market

The outbreak of COVID-19 has caused an HVAC across various industries. However, the Hyperscale data center market is growing in this period. COVID-19 has advantaged the cloud more than ever as people are working from home along with a shift from traditional to cloud-based data storage was adopted by various organizations which create a lucrative growth opportunity for the market. When the COVID-19 crisis is resolved, some of this demand may decline, but permanent structural changes will continue to drive increasing data center demand. The sudden and unexpected COVID-19 crisis made more and more data that needs to be stored and processed optimally in a purpose-built data center.

Global Hyperscale Data Center Market Dynamics

Growing adoption of Web 2.0, social media, big data, e-commerce, cloud computing, online game hosting, and Hadoop is increasing the infrastructural demand to increase application performance, server density, and energy efficiency. Traditional data centers, which were built on entire infrastructures for each workload, including network switches, dedicated computing, and blade systems, are not able to support these deployments. Increased infrastructural overheads may be the restraining factor for the hyperscale data center market. Several vendors provide hyperscale data center solutions to help enterprises to lower their capital and operational expenditures. Data center traffic is predicted to bring more growth opportunities for the hyperscale data center market. Today, data traffic in many enterprises is huge. Increased network operations lead to massive traffic. Data traffic can lower productivity and network operations. However, hyperscale data centers assist in managing such traffic, thereby creating a lucrative growth opportunity.

Global Hyperscale Data Center Market Segmentation

The study categorizes the hyperscale data center market based on component, end-user, data center size, and industry at the regional and global levels.

By Component ( Sales, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030 )

Solution Server Storage Networking Software

Service Consulting Installation and deployment Maintenance and support



By End-User ( Sales, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030 )

Cloud providers

Colocation providers

Enterprises

By Data Center Size ( Sales, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030 )

Small and medium-sized data centers

Large data centers

By Industry ( Sales, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030 )

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and telecom

Retail

Research and academics

Government and defense

Media and entertainment

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Others

By Region ( Sales, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030 )

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Poland Russia Slovenia Slovakia the Netherlands Belgium Norway Denmark Czech Republic Sweden Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Vietnam the Philippines Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of South America

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



The Server segment is projected to account for the largest market share, by the Component industry

Component-wise, the market is classified into networking, server, and others. The server segment dominates the market owing to the increasing operational complexities and increasing demand from consumers raise the demand for hyperscale data centers that are more efficient and effective than traditional data centers. This also suggests that hyperscale data centers need more networking components and technologically advanced hardware along with innovative server solutions.

Asia Pacific accounts for the largest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on Geography, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the largest CAGR growth. This growth in the data center market is likely due to the growing need for cloud service from small, medium, and large-segment enterprises and the growing adoption of hyperscale data center architecture and technologies by industries from various sectors.

Futher, In 2021 North America had the largest market share in the hyperscale data center market. The usage of cloud-based computing is fast expanding in the United States, resulting in an increase in data centers in the country. According to Credit Suisse, the US has the most hyperscale data centers globally, with around 40% of them located in the country.

Key Market Players in the Global Hyperscale Data Center Market