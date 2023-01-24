Noyeks Newmans Unveils New Range of Waterproof Laminate Flooring for Durable and Stylish Design

Dublin, Ireland, 2023-Jan-24 — /EPR Network/ — Noyeks Newmans, Ireland’s leading flooring supplier, is proud to announce the launch of its new range of waterproof laminate flooring. This new range of flooring is designed to be both durable and stylish, making it the perfect choice for any home or office.

Waterproof laminate flooring offers a number of benefits to customers. It is extremely durable and resistant to scratches, dents, and stains. It is also easy to clean and maintain, and it is resistant to mold and mildew. Additionally, it is very affordable compared to other types of flooring, and it is available in a variety of colors and styles to suit any décor. Finally, it is also environmentally friendly, as it is made from recycled materials.

So, Noyeks Newmans is committed to providing customers with the highest quality flooring products, and the new range of waterproof laminate flooring is no exception. With its durable and stylish design, this new range of flooring is sure to be a hit with customers.

The new range of waterproof laminate flooring is designed to be highly resistant to water and moisture, making it ideal for areas that are prone to spills or moisture. The flooring is also designed to be scratch-resistant, making it perfect for high-traffic areas. The flooring is also easy to clean and maintain, making it a great choice for busy households.

The new range of waterproof laminate flooring comes in a variety of colours and styles, making it easy to find the perfect flooring for any room. The flooring is also designed to be easy to install, making it a great choice for DIY enthusiasts.

Kronoswiss laminate floors offer a stylish and durable flooring option, crafted from high-quality wood. Their innovative technology is based on HDF boards, which are enhanced with a decorative layer and an authentic surface. At Noyeks Newmans, we have a wide selection of Kronoswiss laminate floors available to purchase online or in our stores in Dublin Ballymount, Finglas and Tralee, County Kerry.

About Noyeks Newmans

Noyeks Newmans is Ireland’s leading supplier of quality kitchen and bedroom furniture, flooring, doors and accessories. Our products are sourced from leading manufacturers and suppliers across Europe, ensuring that our customers receive the highest quality products at the best possible prices. We have a wide range of products to choose from, including kitchen cabinets, worktops, sinks, taps, appliances, bedroom furniture, doors, flooring, and much more. Our team of experienced staff are always on hand to provide advice and assistance to ensure that you get the perfect product for your home. With our extensive range of products and unbeatable prices, we are sure that you will find something to suit your needs at Noyeks Newmans.

