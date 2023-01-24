Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd Emerges as the Most Trusted Landscaper in Singapore

Landscaping is preferred by a majority of individuals to enhance the look of their property. Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd is well-known as the best landscaper in Singapore that offers top-notch solutions at competitive prices.

Singapore, 2023-Jan-24 — /EPR Network/ — Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd has evolved as a full-fledged landscaper providing a comprehensive range of landscaping services. The company takes pride in having a vast experience in the maintenance and construction of landscaping projects. They have delivered their services in diverse sectors like residential, industrial, governmental, and commercial. The firm was awarded the Landscape Industry Association of Singapore (LIAS) Awards in 2019 for its excellent landscaping services.

According to the spokesperson’s statement, “We are a leading landscape contractor in Singapore. Our expertise lies in different areas like hardscapes and softscapes, natural reserves, internal and external works, aquatic and water features, and gardens and parks.”

Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd has a professional team dedicated to offering the best solutions to clients. They work closely with engineers, contractors, architects, government agencies, building developers, and managing agents. They focus on ensuring the timely delivery of services and desired quality standard for all projects.

The experts offer reliable landscape construction services. They can assist clients with the layout design and provide appropriate cost estimations. They also have adequate knowledge and experience in landscaping maintenance. In addition, the company also offer quality services for effective tree planting in Singapore. They can also offer advice relating to watering plants. The firm is all set to make its mark in the country and provide exceptional tree-related services.

About the company:

One of the oldest nurseries in Singapore, Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd has 50 years of experience in the industry. Started out humbly as a flower shop, Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd have evolved into a full-fledged landscape design and installation specialist.

Contact Details

Telephone: 65 6763 7000

Fax: 65 6892 2700

WhatsApp: +65 8838 3479

Email: buzz@prince.com.sg

Address: 53 Sungei Tengah Road, Singapore 698998