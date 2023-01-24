Local National Charity League Chapter Offering Scholarship for Female High School Seniors Pursuing Higher Education

The scholarship allows the chapter to recognize others outside of NCL that hold the same values of community service, leadership and cultural experiences.

Indiana, USA, 2023-Jan-24 — /EPR Network/ — The Crossroads Chapter of National Charity League (NCL) is offering two $500 scholarships to two female high school seniors who have shown consistent involvement in community service and leadership. The scholarship application process begins Dec. 1, 2022. Applicants will have until February 15, 2023, to apply. The winners will be notified in April.

NCL was formed to encourage mothers and daughters to build relationship and leadership skills, while serving together in their community. This scholarship allows the chapter to recognize others outside of NCL that hold the same values of community service, leadership and cultural experiences.

To apply, go to www.nationalcharityleague.org/chapter/crossroads/ and scroll to the bottom of the page to find the link to the scholarship application.

Key facts about the scholarship

● The scholarship is a one-time, non-renewable scholarship for female high school seniors who reside in Boone or Hamilton counties (IN).

● Applicants may not be involved in National Charity League (NCL) or have an immediate family member who is an NCL member.

● Applicants must be pursuing a post-secondary school education.

● The scholarship award is $500. It will be payable directly to the winner’s

college/university.

● Deadline: February 15, 2023

About NCL

NCL is the nation’s most distinctive, well-respected mother-daughter membership organization committed to community service, leadership development and cultural experiences. NCL Crossroads is the first NCL chapter in Indiana. NCL promotes civic awareness by considering the local community’s needs and selecting appropriate non-profit organizations to serve. Each chapter then supports its philanthropic partners through hands-on volunteer activities. NCL, Inc. is unique because of its multi-generational membership and its mission-focused program, “The NCL Experience,” which inspires and empowers women and their daughters to become confident, well-rounded and socially aware contributors in their communities. For more than 90 years, NCL, Inc. has been developing women leaders through volunteerism and supporting philanthropies in local communities throughout the nation.