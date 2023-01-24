Banking & Finance Search Partners Join Recruitment Firm to Help Banking and Lending Institutions in Talent Acquisition Strategies

(Experts in Banking & Lending, Compliance, and Risk Staffing help banks and lending institutions face challenges in an unstable economic climate by finding highly-qualified industry professionals!)

Naples, FL, 2023-Jan-24 — /EPR Network/ — The Morisey-Dart Group, a nationwide executive search firm based in Naples, Florida, today announced the addition of two Banking & Finance search partners to their team. Given the current and ongoing turbulent economic times, banks and lenders are faced with an ongoing barrage of compliance, risk, bankruptcy, and foreclosure challenges. Due to high demand, securing highly qualified staff in these verticals can be very challenging and the Morisey-Dart Group has industriously worked to assemble a highly experienced national team of contract professionals to meet these important resource needs.

“The current economic challenges in the Banking & Finance areas of business has presented a need that we are confident our team can service in both contract-to-hire, and full-time permanent staffing,” said Dave Dart, President of the firm.

Some of the disciplines the Banking & Finance search partners specialize in include: AML, BSA, KYC, Internal Audit, IT Audit, Sarbanes Foxley Compliance, Data Security, Commercial & Mortgage Loan Review, Forensic Mortgage Underwriters, Fair Lending Compliance, and Bankruptcy & Foreclosure.

Thomas Seavey, Managing Director, joined the firm in January 2023 and has more than 38 years of experience in providing top-level contract, project, and permanent staffing to major corporations, financial institutions, and CPA firms on a domestic and international basis. Seavey has successfully built six specialty “solutions-based” contract and project staffing providers from the ground up. His areas of expertise include—Anti-Money Laundering, Bank Secrecy Act, Transactional Look-backs, Suspicious Activity Reporting, Commercial & Mortgage Loan Review, Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, Foreign Agents Registration Act, Enterprise Risk Management, Enhanced & Customer Due Diligence, SOX/SOC Compliance, Disaster Recovery, and Cybersecurity to name a few.

Christine Martinez, Dir. of Recruitment joined the firm in January 2023 and has 24 years’ plus experience in high-end staffing and contract, and project based recruitment. Martinez has successfully assisted in building three contract/staffing practices. Her expertise includes working with major institutions specializing in areas such as: Information Technology, Security, Cyber Security, Banking, Finance, Accounting, Risk Management, and Compliance. She has placed high-end professional roles in both Permanent and Contract Staffing such as VP, CFO, CEO, Project Manager, Business Analyst, Cyber Security, AML/KYC/BSA, Compliance/Risk Management, SOC/SOX Compliance, and Mortgage/Commercial Loan professionals.

