Oxygen Sensor Market to Reach US$ 4,749.6 million by 2030

United States, New York, 2023-Jan-27 — /EPR Network/ —According to the Market Statsville Group, the global oxygen sensors market size is expected to grow from USD 2,540.4 million in 2021 to USD 4,749.6 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2030. An oxygen sensor is an electrical device that determines the amount of oxygen in a gas or liquid. Oxygen sensors are commonly used in automobiles to compute the air-fuel ratio by monitoring the oxygen concentration in the exhaust flow. Due to the general growing automobile industry, the market for oxygen sensors will flourish. The commercial market for oxygen sensors is growing at a breakneck pace. Oxygen sensors are used in a variety of applications around the world, including autos, mining operations, pharmaceuticals, and other industries. Many certifying organizations use oxygen sensors throughout the world to monitor the vehicle’s air-fuel ratio and the oxygen concentration in the environment. Further, the severe air quality regulations in developed countries have significantly influenced the market’s growth over the forecast period. Moreover, the market has seen tremendous growth during COVID-19, as oxygen sensors are used in ventilators to check that the concentration of oxygen in the oxygen/air-gas mixture is correct.

Global Oxygen Sensors Market Dynamics

The increasing demand for oxygen sensors from various end-use applications coupled with rapid technological advancements in sensing technologies are driving the market’s growth.

Oxygen sensors are rapidly being used in various applications, from changing the air-fuel ratio in automobiles to managing industrial operations because precisely determining oxygen levels is critical.

Additionally, the surge in COVID–19 pandemic has resulted in the rise in demand for oxygen concentrators, ventilators, and respiratory devices, as these devices are utilized to aid COVID-19 patients , thereby boosting the market ‘s growth.

Scope of the Global Oxygen Sensors Market

The study categorizes the oxygen sensors market based on product, and application at the regional and global levels.

By Product Type Outlook

Zirconia

Electrochemical

Galvanic

Infrared

Ultrasonic

By Application Outlook

Automotive

Healthcare

Environmental testing

Others

By Region Outlook

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Poland Russia Slovenia Slovakia the Netherlands Belgium Norway Denmark Czech Republic Sweden Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Vietnam the Philippines Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of Latin America



The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the regions, the global oxygen sensors market has been segmented across North America, Asia–Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Globally, Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the highest CAGR in the global oxygen sensors market during the forecast period. The region includes the countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia–Pacific. The region’s growth is primarily due to strong economic growth in the domestic emerging countries such as China, Indonesia, Malaysia, and India.

Key Market Players

