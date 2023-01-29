Cloud Analogy Wins National Excellence Award 2023 for Best Tech Company Of the Year

Noida, India, 2023-Jan-29 — /EPR Network/ — Cloud Analogy, the global CRM solutions and IT service-providing company, has announced that they have won the ‘National Excellence Award 2023’ in the ‘Best Tech Company of the Year’ category by Kiteskraft Production at NEA 2023 Conference.

Among many businesses, there have been very few that have achieved this award due to its rigorous criteria. The award signifies the best technology service-providing company of the year with their exceptional performance in technology innovation, customer service, and overall business operations.

Founded in 2015, Cloud Analogy has been at the forefront of the cloud revolution, providing businesses of all sizes with cutting-edge solutions that help them streamline their operations and improve efficiency. The company’s expertise in Cloud computing, Artificial intelligence, and Automation has helped it to become a leader in its field. It was certified with Great Place to Work in October 2022 which undoubtedly reflects its work culture.

Receiving this award, Ajay Dubedi, CEO & Founder of Cloud Analogy, said – “I am honoured and humbled to receive this award for Cloud Analogy. I would dedicate this award to my whole team. Their hard work and commitment to excellence are what truly drive our success. This recognition is a testament to our impact on our industry and motivates us to continue pushing ourselves to achieve even greater things. It is just the beginning.”

About Cloud Analogy:

Cloud Analogy is a premier Salesforce Silver Partner, delivering all-inclusive Salesforce and other CRM services such as Hubspot, Zoho, and Microsoft Nav Dynamics. It provides services in Cloud Computing, IT Management & Consulting, Business Applications and the Internet of Things.

For more information, visit https://cloudanalogy.com/