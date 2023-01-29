Micheal Cardamone, The Brilliant Workers’ Compensation Lawyer, Gets Featured on The Philadelphia Business Journal

Philadelphia, PA, 2023-Jan-29 — /EPR Network/ — Philadelphia Business Journal, an award-winning local business news platform, has recently added Michael Cardamone, Attorney-at-Law, with a matchless expertise in PA Workers’ Compensation Law, in its People on the Move section — an area of the journal reserved for the city’s brightest stars.

Michael Cardamone has been an attorney extraordinaire for more than two decades. He started in this particular niche while working for many large firms in the city. Soon, he discovered he had a real talent for demystifying complex work-injury cases. Clients came to him anxious and uncertain. Sometimes the worries about rising medical bills and the uncertain prospect of ever having a job again was so much that it eclipsed the real issue: recovering from the injury and getting better.

He realized that one of the top reasons injured workers were struggling was the complexity of the justice system itself. And the lack of dedicated resources for fighting work injury cases. As soon as he realized that, he concluded that the real work can only be done by dedicating 100% of resources, focus, and expertise towards this cause.

Cardamone Law, LLC. was born as a result. It’s a rare boutique firm, completely devoted to workplace injury cases, and nothing else. As its president, Michael Cardamone takes a keen interest in every case that comes the firm’s way. No incident is too small — each file goes to Michael who reviews it thoroughly, talks to the clients, and develops a legal strategy that best suits each specific case.

In the 13 years since the firm has been formed, it has won many awards and gained many honors. Michael Cardamone himself has been a recipient of many prestigious awards — including Top Pennsylvania’s Workers’ Compensation Lawyer, Multi-Million Dollar Advocate, Top Lawyer in Montgomery County, America’s Top 100 Attorneys, and many more.

He has been featured in lists and magazines local and international. Prime View Magazine included him in their list of ‘The 10 Most Influential Leaders in Legal Services 2022”.

Michael Cardamone’s latest inclusion in Philadelphia Business Journal comes as an extension of the same trust. The firm, Cardamone Law, appreciates this addition and hope that the injured workers in the state who are being ill-treated by their employers or insurers, or who are unsure about their wage loss benefits, and are looking for a competent and powerful attorney who will fearlessly fight for their cause, can open the journal and find Michael Cardamone.

For more information about the Philadelphia Business Journal, check out: https://www.bizjournals.com/philadelphia/potmsearch/detail/submission/6525051/Michael_Cardamone Contact Michael Cardamone or his team at: https://www.myphillyworkerscomp.com/