Tega Industries Includes New Product Range On Official Website

Kolkata, India, 2023-Jan-31 — /EPR Network/ — Tega Industries, the pioneer in consumable mining products, revamped itself with the launch of its new website. Tega Industries is a global leader in designing and manufacturing critical consumable mining, bulk material handling, and mineral beneficiation products. With the launch of the new website they are eyeing the advancement of user experience as consumers across the world are keen to know more about the company then they go ahead and purchase something.

As the company is expecting growth in the Q2 of 2022-2023, they are improving all touch points with the consumer, which establishes themselves as the market leader, and leading better communication with the consumer. The website is designed to showcase all new product launches and existing products in a much more efficient manner.

If you have followed the old website of Tega Industries, the product range was limited, along with the scarcity of information. That not only created a hindrance in understanding but also communicating the USP of the products.

Most Popular Products in DynaMax Mill Liners

Dyna Steel– It consists of composite liners which are specially designed to give advanced protection from heavy wear and tear. It involves an alloy of rubber and steel engineered perfectly to use for aggressive applications.

DynaPrime– DynaPrime is one of the most popular products of Tega Industries, as the modern design is apt for use in a range of applications such as modern SAG, Ball Mills, and other grinding mills.

Ultimo Conveyor Components

Tega is pioneering in bulk material handling, especially with conveyor components. Currently, they have 40,000+ conveyor components. They have highly advanced engineering and are optimized which makes them spillage-free, maintenance-free, and power optimized.

HOSCH Products

The collaboration of Tega Industries and HOSCH is also showcased on the new website. Where one can get ultimate convener cleaning equipment from HOSCH. This includes a secondary conveyor belt and a primary conveyor belt.

As Tega is reaching new heights in the stock market, and growth in each financial year, Tega has included a dedicated section of investors. One can get an insight into the board of directors, stock exchange limitations, financial records, policies, and corporate governance.

About Tega Industries

Tega was launched in 1976 by Madan Mohaanka, and the multinational company is headquartered in Kolkata. Tega commenced a collaboration with Skega in 2001 and initiated its operation in the mineral processing and bulk material handling industry.

The resources of the PR are taken from the official website.