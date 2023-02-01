Dry Wall And Gypsum Board Market is predicted to reach US$ 95.15 billion in 2027

United States, New York, 2023-Feb-01 — /EPR Network/ —The global drywall and gypsum board market size is estimated to grow from USD 50.22 billion in 2020 to USD 95.15 billion in 2027, registering a CAGR of 11.24% during the forecast period (2021-2027). Gypsum board manufacturers companies are producing specialty products for targeting the industrial application segment. Due to fast installation and immense innovation in the product compared with traditional plasterboards is expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period. Drywalls are gaining momentum in the global market as these walls are lightweight, require very little space, and also provide attractive looks in the interior of residential or commercial buildings.

Factors Affecting the Drywall and Gypsum Board Industry Over the Forecast Period:

Time-efficient and economical construction techniques and temporary solutions are some of the key factors estimated to fuel the drywall and gypsum board market.

An increase in the standard of living and the spending power of an individual has led to an increase in demand for drywall and gypsum boards, which boost the growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Increase in demand for interiors of residential and commercial buildings demand Drywall and gypsum boards.

Fluctuation in raw material prices regarding gypsum mining which increases the cost of investment, leads to decreases in market growth hence one of the major challenges faced by the industry.

Factors such as increasing urban migration in major economies, a rise in government spending in the real estate market for residential construction, and the growing need for high-class residential homes are anticipated to aid the drywall and gypsum board market growth.

Impact of COVID-19 on Drywall and Gypsum Board Market:

The drywall and gypsum board market had a major impact on the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak. Due to the pandemic, the government and other local authorities have imposed a complete lockdown in severely affected areas with disrupted supply and demand channels. Due to the lack of workforce and social distancing, construction had a huge loss and affect the drywall and gypsum market. In the other half of 2020, the market is expected to grow exponentially as demand rises, aiming to recover losses made in the first half.

Scope of the Report

The report outlines the global drywall and gypsum board market study based only on product and application.

Based on the product, the drywall and gypsum board market has been segmented into–

Wallboard

Ceiling Board

Pre-decorated Board

Based on the application, the drywall and gypsum board market has been segmented into –

Pre-Engineered Metal Buildings

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Institutional

Drywall and Gypsum Board Market: Regional Outlook

Based on the region, the global drywall and gypsum board market has been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2020, Asia Pacific held the largest share in the global drywall and gypsum board market, followed by North America and Europe. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to grow with a high growth rate over the forecast period.

Key Global Drywall and Gypsum Board Market Competitors Includes –

The global drywall and gypsum board Market is highly fragmented, with the presence of a large number of small players across the globe. The key players operating in the drywall and gypsum board in the global market are–

USG Zawawi Drywall LLC SFZ

Knauf Middle East

Gypsemna Co. LLC

Global Mining Co. LLC

Gulf Gypsum Co

National Gypsum Co

Etex Group

Lafarge Group

Saint – Gobain Gyproc India Ltd

Taishan Gypsum Co.

Yoshino Gypsum Co., Ltd

Kingspan Group plc

Winstone Wallboards Limited

Supress Products, LLC

Gyptec Iberica.

The drywall and gypsum board market report thoroughly analyzes macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the market player’s presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs from the primary interviews.