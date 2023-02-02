Clinion is exhibiting at ISCR Annual Conference being held on 24-25 FEB, 2023 in Delhi

Delhi, India, 2023-Feb-02 — /EPR Network/ — Clinion is thrilled to be a part of this prestigious conference and look forward to networking with some of the top minds in the field. We hope to gain valuable insights that will help us continue to provide the best solutions to the clinical trials fraternity.

The conference will provide ample opportunities to learn from some of the industry’s top leaders as they share their knowledge and experience.

ISCR 3rd Autumn Conference will also be a great opportunity to showcase our latest products like Clinion AI Medical Coding and eCOA solutions.

Clinion AI Medical Coding is the first production ready fully integrated system which works seamlessly with Clinion EDC. The system uses Machine Learning to match AE verbatims with MedDRA dictionary terms. The module is seamlessly integrated into Clinion EDC and users can directly use the AI module without any special training.

eConsent: The eConsent module is a secure mobile app which allows Investigators to administer Informed Consent Forms and enroll patients remotely. Investigators can also tele-consult with subjects and guide them through the consenting process.

ePRO: Allows clinical researchers to administer, collect, manage, and analyse patient reported data in a clinical trial.

Clinicians using Clinion eCOA solutions reported an increase in patient engagement and reduction in study drop-out rates.

We would love to showcase these products and look forward to meeting you there!

Please visit our booth at the ISCR Annual conference to see clinion in action