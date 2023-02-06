Tarps Now® Releases Guide to Best Tarps to Buy

St. Joseph, Michigan, USA, 2023-Feb-06 — /EPR Network/ — Tarps Now® is pleased to announce the release of its guide for consumers to determine the who, where, how, why, and especially what the Best Tarps are to Buy. The guide begins by detailing how the use of tarps can protect homes, businesses, equipment, machinery, animals and people from many types of destructive elements, such as hazardous chemicals, intense ultraviolet radiation from direct exposure to sunlight, dirt, debris, pests, and many other hazards.

The guide further outlines various fabrics used each brings their own benefits to the protection they provide. Common materials for tarps include poly, vinyl, clear vinyl, canvas, mesh, and nylon. Other features that help make a tarp productive are their thickness or dernier as well as the material weight that is typically classified in weight per square yard. There are other characteristics that may be a factor in selecting the best tarp for your situation including material weave, grommet spacing, and for some the color.

Also discussed are the selection of effective materials out there. We are talking about polyethylene (poly), vinyl, canvas, mesh, and nylon. For heavy duty applications 12 Mil thick tarps are generally seen as the starting point for those looking into heavier-duty options. But this is only scratching the surface. Get ready for some serious thickness with some of these fabrics. Poly thicknesses can go up to 24 mil thick, Canvas as thick as 30 mil, while mesh and vinyl can be as thick as 50 mil. Examples include the following product types:

Product Information:

https://www.tarpsnow.com/sale.html

https://www.tarpsnow.com/clear-tarps.html

https://www.tarpsnow.com/canvas-tarps.html

https://www.tarpsnow.com/concrete-curing-blankets.html

https://www.tarpsnow.com/roofing-tarps.html

https://www.tarpsnow.com/shade-tarps.html

https://www.tarpsnow.com/grommet-kits.html

https://www.tarpsnow.com/white-tarps-18-oz-vinyl.html

https://www.tarpsnow.com/camouflage-poly-tarps.html

https://www.tarpsnow.com/breathable-waterproof-canvas-tarps.html

About Tarps Now®

Tarps Now® features an extensive online catalog of heavy duty tarps, canvas tarps, poly tarps, custom tarps, vinyl tarps and industrial divider curtains. As specialists in custom canvas and vinyl tarps, they are the low-price leaders in their category. The company offers the convenience of fast, easy, online ordering as well as a knowledgeable staff to guide customers through the specification process insuring their project will be completed on time and in budget. Tarps Now® has the experience and scale to insure customer specifications are carefully followed and expectations exceeded for every project, large or small.

Media contact:

Michael Dill, CEO

Tarps Now, Inc.

4133 M-139

St Joseph, MI 49085

888-800-1383

sales@tarpsnow.com

https://www.tarpsnow.com

Logo: