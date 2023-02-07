Grinteq among the 2022 People’s Choice Award Winners presented by the FindBestWebDevelopment

Manhattan, New York, 2023-Feb-07 — /EPR Network/ — Grinteq is among the 2022 People’s Choice Award Winners, according to users’ votes.

FindBestWebDevelopment is the industry-ranking platform specializing in the web development sector. Recently it presented the results of the 2022 People’s Choice Award, which demonstrate the accomplishments of web development firms that gained the most trust in the IT market.

Grinteq has been showing great results in recent years. It has increased its brand recognition and credibility by working with industry-leading customers such as Square, Scalapay, and Stadium Goods, showing its expertise on projects of any complexity within the ecommerce domain.

Grinteq sees its mission in building omnichannel shopping experiences that boost customer satisfaction and help its partners grow. With some of them, they’ve worked from day one, providing top-level ongoing support.

Grinteq has fairly earned a spot among the world’s most remarkable companies thanks to their dedication and endeavors.

About Grinteq

Grinteq was established to address innovative technological solutions as well as help ecommerce brands striving for excellence. They support the evolution of ecommerce by providing top-notch development expertise in digital commerce, focusing on leading platforms like Salesforce, Magento (Abobe Commerce), Shopify, etc.

Whether you wish to expand your development team with pros or need someone to back you up and develop an effective solution for your ecommerce business, Grinteq makes it simple.