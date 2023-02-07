Empex Watertoys – Leading Spray Park Equipment Suppliers

Since its inception in 1986, Empex Watertoys has been pioneering innovative spray park equipment for interactive play. From YMCA’s, YWCA’s military bases and waterparks to housing camps and other recreational facilities, the splash park equipment manufacturer has led the industry landscape for years. How? Let’s see!

Ontario, Canada, 2023-Feb-07 — /EPR Network/ — Are you looking for spray park equipment to complete a water play area with a certain theme? You can get custom-designed Watertoys with Empex Watertoys’ range of Aquamotivs, Aquatots, Aquazoo, Aquatropica, Aquanetics, Aquajets, Aquadesks, Aquatons, Plug n Play Interactive Watertoys and more and step into a series of whimsically intuitive Watertoys that require minimal maintenance and look stunning. With a category of themed water features, products with self-contained pumps, and other colourful cars, planes, and tropical-themed and pirate-themed equipment, you can easily conquer the water with creative spray effects.

A spokesperson from Empex Watertoys says: “Our products are a clever mix of creativity and technology.” There are zany clown designs in the Aquaclunes and an artistic set of interactive acrobat water features in the Aquabats. Aquatippers from Empex Watertoys is a playground of action-packed adventures, whereas Aquaspeed allows you to zoom through the water with creative spray effects and interactive race cars. You can also get an entire fire station aesthetic with hydrants, firemen, and tipping splashes, the castle effect or the intergalactic splash park with aquatic aliens, spacemen and rocket ships. What’s your pick? Browse through their spectacular range of water toys now and get a quote now!

