Beauty And Personal Care Products Market is Expected to Show a Significant Growth During the Forecast Period 2022 – 2030

Beauty And Personal Care Products Industry Overview

The global beauty and personal care products market size was valued at USD 482.8 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% from 2022 to 2030.

One of the primary factors driving market expansion is the rising consciousness of consumers about their appearance. Beauty and personal care products such as skin care, color cosmetics, and hair care are becoming an integral part of daily grooming among millennials. The introduction of cosmetics with natural, non-toxic, and organic ingredients has also been boosting the market growth.

The easy availability of these cosmetic items through various sales channels such as specialty stores, pharmacies, and beauty salons has contributed to the growth of the market in terms of value sales. In addition, the increasing focus of male consumers on skin care and grooming to enhance their physical appearance and take better care of their skin is anticipated to offer strong opportunities for growth. Increasing investments in the research & development of new and effective offerings also bode well for market growth.

Rising consumer awareness about using cosmetics that are vegan, organic, natural, and, at the same time, good for the planet has encouraged manufacturers to launch new offerings and expand their footprint. For instance, in June 2021, SO’BiO étic, a socially responsible French beauty company, launched its organic beauty line in the U.S., to supply eco-friendly and healthy beauty items. The company’s products do not contain glycol, parabens, silicones, nanoparticles, PEG, or chemical filters.

Various chemicals used as ingredients in beauty and personal care products can have adverse side effects on the skin. Similarly, long-term and extensive use of haircare commodities containing harsh chemicals can lead to numerous hair problems such as hair fall, premature greying, and dry and lackluster hair. Growing consumer awareness regarding the probable side effects of using such products is one of the major factors limiting the growth of conventional beauty and personal care products.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also had a significant impact on the growth of the market. The pandemic disrupted the production as well as supply of beauty and personal care items. The situation was exacerbated by strict restrictions on movement, as well as social distancing and stay-home policies. Demand for new orders from retailers came to a standstill as major markets were under lockdown and commodity sales took a major hit, both through online and offline channels.

Dermocosmetics Skin Care Products Market – The global dermocosmetics skin care products market size was valued at USD 52.12 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% from 2022 to 2030.

Beauty And Personal Care Products Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global beauty and personal care products market based on type, product, distribution channel, and region:

Beauty And Personal Care Products Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030) Conventional Organic

Beauty and Personal Care Products Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030) Skin Care Hair Care Color Cosmetics Fragrances Others

Beauty and Personal Care Products Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030) Hypermarkets & Supermarkets Specialty Stores E-commerce Others

Beauty And Personal Care Products Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Beauty And Personal Care Products market include

Unilever

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

Shiseido Co., Ltd.

Revlon

Procter & Gamble

L’Oréal S.A.

Coty Inc.

Kao Corporation

Avon Products, Inc.

Oriflame Cosmetics S.A.

