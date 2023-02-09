CHETU ANNOUNCES NEW ADDITIONS TO LEADERSHIP TEAM AS COMPANY SUSTAINS DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH

Sunrise, FL, 2023-Feb-09 — /EPR Network/ — Chetu, a global provider of software development services, today announced four new appointments to its leadership team. The appointments include Paul Bracht, who is now Vice President of Sales, Lenny Steinman and Jeff Parcheta, who have each been promoted to Directors of Sales, and Akash Sinha, who was promoted to Director of Operations.

In light of the recent 2022 revenue announcement, where Chetu reported earnings of over $74.4 million and its second year of double-digit growth, promotions were recently made to augment the company’s leadership team. The three new directors and new vice president will work to advance Chetu’s service offerings and help lead the company to future success.

Paul Bracht, Chetu’s newest Vice President of Sales, brings nearly 20 year of sales experience to Chetu, and has been an integral part of the company’s sales team since 2015. Beginning his career as a National Account Manager, Bracht ascended through the department to Director of Sales, and now Vice President. Bracht will oversee sales efforts the Mortgage & Lending, Legal and Real Estate verticals.

Joining the company in 2017, Lenny Steinman has been promoted to Director of Sales after serving as both a National Account Manager and Senior Account Executive for Inside Sales. Steinman brings over 10 years of business development experience to the company, and will be overseeing the Payments, Blockchain, Human Capital Management, Telecommunications, Education, and FinTech verticals.

Jeff Parcheta, who joined the company in 2020, has also been promoted to Director of Sales after serving as a National Account Manager. With over 16 years of experience in B2B and technical sales, Parcheta will be overseeing Insurance, Facility Management and Construction verticals.

Akash Sinha, Chetu’s newest Director of Operations, has spent the last decade at Chetu overseeing development projects in the company’s US and European offices as a Technical Project Manager. Sinha, who will direct his own team of project managers, will oversee development projects in the Transportation, Aviation, Weather, Environment, and Maritime verticals.

“Organic growth has been a staple of our company culture here at Chetu, and we are proud to both cultivate and recognize that growth in the newest members of our leadership team,” said Atal Bansal, founder and CEO of Chetu. “It is through their hard work that we have been able to see such recent success, and I’m confident that the teams under their guidance will continue to excel as we move into 2023.”

Although their teams are based around the globe, all of the newest members of the leadership team will operate out of Chetu’s corporate headquarters in Sunrise, Florida.

To learn more about Chetu

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global provider of software development solutions and support services. Chetu's specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to the needs of the client. Chetu's one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Chetu has fourteen locations throughout the U.S. and abroad.

