Michael J. Fox, Vincent D’Onofrio, Henry Winkler Big Additions To FAN EXPO Philadelphia, June 2-4

FAN EXPO Philadelphia today announced several huge additions to its celebrity lineup across numerous fandoms, including icon Michael J Fox, his Back to the Future costar Tom Wilson, Vincent D'Onofrio ("Daredevil," "Law & Order: Criminal Intent"), Henry Winkler ("Happy Days," "Barry"), Peter Weller (Robocop, Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension), Katee Sackhoff ("The Mandalorian," "Battlestar Galactica), Bonnie Wright (Harry Potter) and Emily Bett Rickards ("Arrow," "The Flash").

The announcement of the eight new guests follows last month's initial wave of Joseph Quinn ("Stranger Things"), Christina Ricci ("The Addams Family," "Wednesday"), Sam Raimi (The Evil Dead, Spider-Man), Sean Astin (The Lord of the Rings, Rudy) and Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future, "Taxi"), already committed to the event.

From the Back to the Future franchise to TV hits like “Family Ties” and “Spin City,” Michael J. Fox has thrilled and moved millions with his performances as well as his work on behalf of Parkinson’s disease research. He won his first significant role as the lovable conservative Alex P. Keaton on NBC’s enormously popular “Family Ties” (1982-89). The five-time Emmy winner (three for “Family Ties,” one for “Spin City” and one for a guest role on “Rescue Me”) recently received an honorary Oscar for his commitment to Parkinson’s research.

Tom Wilson is a character actor, writer and comedian with more than 100 film and TV credits. Wilson burst into the BTTF movies as the now iconic bully “Biff,” his grandson “Griff,” and even his own great grandfather, gunslinger Buford “Mad Dog” Tannen, for which he won the Saturn Award for best supporting actor. He’s also known for iconic roles in “Freaks and Geeks,” “Wing Commander,” April Fool’s Day, “Zach Stone is Gonna Be Famous” and “SpongeBob SquarePants.”

In addition to starring as “Wilson Fisk” opposite Charlie Cox in the Netflix series “Daredevil,” Vincent D’Onofrio has a resume of more than 100 roles, most popularly as the lead detective “Bobby Goren” in the long-running NBC drama “Law & Order: Criminal Intent.” His notable film credits include Full Metal Jacket, Dying Young, Men in Black, Mystic Pizza, Jurassic World and The Break Up.

Henry Winkler first captured the nation’s attention as the leather-jacket-wearing, motorcycle-riding “Arthur Fonzarelli,” a.k.a. the “Fonz” in the iconic series “Happy Days.” He has gone on to produce TV shows like “MacGyver,” direct several movies, act in plays and feature films, and write the popular Hank Zipzer children’s book series, with co-author Lin Oliver, about the adventures and misadventures of the ever resourceful, but struggling student named Hank.

Accomplished actor, director, voice over artist and occasional professor Peter Weller’s amazing career has taken him from the mean streets of old Detroit to the final frontier of space. He has appeared in more than 50 films and television series, notably in the title role in 1987’s RoboCop and its sequel RoboCop 2 and as the title character in the quirky 1984 sci-fi cult film The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension.

Katee Sackhoff is a favorite at FAN EXPO events for her portrayal of “Kara ‘Starbuck’ Thrace” on “Battlestar Galactica” as well as “Bo-Katan Kryze” on “The Mandalorian” and “Niko Breckenridge” on “Another Life” among more than 60 film and TV credits. Her extensive voice acting work includes “Robot Chicken” and “Star Wars: Rebels.”

Bonnie Wright first appeared as “Ginny Weasley” in a small part in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in 2001 and has gone on to play the character in a much larger role in the franchise for the next decade. She also portrayed young “Agatha Christie” in Agatha Christie: A Life in Pictures and co-starred alongside David Warner and Tom Sizemore as “Phoebe” in the drama Before I Sleep.

Best known as “Felicity Smoak” in the long-running CW series “Arrow,” “The Flash” and “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” and animated series “Vixen,” Emily Bett Rickards also gained notice for roles in the family drama Dakota’s Summer and hit romance film Brooklyn. She starred as the lead character “Alice” in last year’s comedy feature We Need to Talk.

