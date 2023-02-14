Centurion University Has Emerged as the Best B.Tech College in Vizianagaram, AP with 100% Placement Support

Vizianagaram, India, 2023-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — Centurion University is distinguished as a top rank engineering college of Vizianagaram offering quality technical education to students. It provides BE, M.Tech and B.Tech in Mechanical engineering, Computer Science, Civil and Electronics. Greatest benefit of pursuing engineering course from this University is it gives 100% placement support. The institute looks forward to “Shaping lives and empowering communities.”

This B.Tech college of Vizianagaram offers an open platform where different people can voice. Teaching here gives well exposure to real competitive world and students are groomed in such a way that they become capable of joining global workforce. Industry experts and renowned faculty members educate students and prepare them for actual industrial sector. Experts and faculty are well experienced and share their knowledge of how to tackle any kind of engineering problem.

Curriculum of Centurion University

So, the students in this private engineering college get enough industrial exposure. The curriculum is of the institute is –

Design driven

Project based

Student centric

The specialty of the curriculum of this B.Tech college of Vizianagaram is here students develop an inclination to designing, solving complex problem and passion towards learning. Centurion offers various programmes for prospective individual.

Programmes of This Engineering College

The programmes of Centurion are designed so that students can –

Gain knowledge of mathematical and scientific fundamentals necessary for developing professional skills

Be proficient and apply knowledge in understanding problems

Have intellectual maturity, personal growth and professional competence

Develop effective graphic, oral and written skills

Visit http://cutmap.ac.in/vizianagaram/top-engineering-college-andhra-pradesh/ for more details.

About the Institute

Centurion University has redefined learning with its highly skilled teaching staffs and creative enterprises. Social entrepreneurial outreach wings and its five campuses are the ecosystem of this University. It focuses on practice-oriented, experience-based and hand-on learning. The institute creates a difference through relevant and appropriate action research and innovations. The University also promotes Micro, Mini and Nano Enterprises.

Contact Details

Centurion University Vizianagaram

Rollavaka Village,

Bondapalli Mandal, Vizianagaram, 535003

Ph: 9177587867; 8260077222

Email: admissions@cutm.ac.in

Website: http://cutmap.ac.in/