Obeetee Carpets AD Design Show 2022

New Delhi, India, 2023-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — Established in 1920, Obeetee Carpets started as a manufacturer of handmade carpets which later gained prominence as an exporter in the West. It was founded by three British men, namely, FH Oakley, FH Bowden and JAL Taylor, however, the brand today is spearheaded by the very able Rudra Chatterjee, who is the chairman of Obeetee Carpets.

Over a century old, Obeetee Carpets is known for its handmade luxury carpets that are showcased in its sophisticated collections. The brand is headquartered in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur where it produces its carpets in a state-of-the-art manufacturing unit. Today, Obeetee Carpets is accredited as India’s largest and most ethical manufacturer of handmade luxury carpets, giving customers a plethora of options to choose from for their next buy. The brand is synonymous with magnificent, handmade carpets and rugs and continues to carry forward its 100-year-old legacy through exquisite art and design.

Collection at AD Design Show 2022

Obeetee Carpets will be showcasing a number of collections at this year’s AD Design Show. Understanding the importance of self-expression through homes for the homeowner of the era, the brand has conceptualised their exquisite collections specifically for contemporary homes. Starting from the Farmhouse Chic, Gypsy Oasis, Minimalist edit, PTBI Collection, to the Persian Saga, the brand has something in store for everyone, which the attendees would be able to witness.

For those looking to add a touch of warmth and cosiness into their homes whether it is a villa by the beach or a house on a hilltop, the Farmhouse Chic collection is for you. The design is a blend of traditional and contemporary motifs.

Designed in breath-taking colours on a timeless canvas, the Gypsy Oasis Collection is inspired by the exotic ottoman patterns for the free spirit of the gypsy soul, and its motifs let you travel through time with antique patterns woven with a modern touch.

The Minimalistic Edit rug and carpet collection allows homeowners to truly represent their individuality in style. Minimalism and devotion to aesthetics are what truly reside at the heart of this stunning collection that combines geometric designs with minimal patterns.

The Persian Saga collection features works of some of the world’s most renowned rug artists and is inspired by collections from institutions such as The Metropolitan Museum of Art, The Philadelphia Museum of Art and The Victoria and Albert Museum.

PTBI stands for Obeetee Carpets’ ‘Proud to be Indian’ initiative that combines the visions of celebrated Indian designers with the brand’s unparalleled craftsmanship. The collection features a series of carpets by renowned names like JJ Valaya, Raghavendra Rathore, Tarun Tahiliani, and the likes.

Visit https://www.obeetee.in/ for more details.

