Get The Best Scholarship Programs fromCPTDog

Southern California, USA, 2023-Feb-15 — /EPR Network/ — CPTDog is a reputable international education consulting firm, and many U.S. universities have selected them as their official admissions representative. Their admission counselors are up-to-date on both school and immigration regulations and are dedicated to assisting international students with all issues related to studying abroad!

Students who apply to Day 1 Universities through CPTDog are eligible for a free consultation, as well as a special scholarship which is very beneficial.

CPTDog is an official admission representative for certain universities. When a student applies to these universities through CPTDog, they are entitled to their scholarships which can make their education easier and benefit them in the long term.

The best aspect of their scholarship program, which most people like, is the ability to enroll in more colleges. Then you’ll be able to enroll in the top universities worldwide and graduate with either no debt or significantly less debt than you would have otherwise incurred.

Scholarships are given in the form of tuition deductions throughout their program. They currently offer:

$1000 -> Westcliff University $600 -> Trine University $600 -> Monroe College $600 -> Harrisburg University

All of these Universities/Colleges have teamed up with CPTDog to offer a unique scholarship to applicants only through them. Additionally, students are still eligible to apply for other scholarships after enrolling, which is a huge advantage.

The GoElite Scholarship at CPTDog is only available to students who apply to Harrisburg University, Monroe College, Westcliff University, and Trine University through GoElite Inc. In other words, you qualify for the scholarship if you list “GoElite Inc.” as your referral source when you submit an application to those universities.

To learn more about their Scholarship Programs and other services, visit theofficial website, call +1 (818) 968-6528, or mail them at info@cptdog.com.

About The Company

CPTDog is an education consultancy based in Southern California, USA. We are an official partner of many US institutions. Many university programs we work with specifically provide international students with Day 1 CPT, which is a type of work authorization that allows international students to work full-time during the whole duration of their Master’s, Certificate, or Doctorate program. Our mission is to help those who were not selected for H1B or have an expired OPT to legally study and work in the US.