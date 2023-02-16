NXP Components in stock UCC Warehouse

Eindhoven, Netherlands, 2023-Feb-16 — /EPR Network/ — NXP is a global semiconductor company creating solutions that enable secure connections for a smarter world. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXP) is a Dutch semiconductor designer and manufacturer with headquarters in Eindhoven, Netherlands. NXP provides technology solutions targeting the automotive, industrial & IoT, mobile, and communication infrastructure markets. UCC is an NXP Semiconductors Distributor with No Min Order & Fast Delivery! UCC will expand and maintain a warehouse of NXP components to increase the availability of this manufacturer’s products in Germany.

The arrival of NXP Semiconductors LPC1778 and LPC1788 32-bit Microcontrollers at UCC’s warehouse marks a major milestone in the world of integrated circuits. The LPC178x/7x adds a specialized flash memory accelerator to accomplish optimal performance when executing code from flash. The LPC178x/7x is targeted to operate at up to 120 MHz CPU frequency. LPC1788FBD208K is an ARM Cortex-M3 based microcontroller for embedded applications requiring a high level of integration and low power dissipation.

Availability through UCC INDU GmbH

UCC INDU GmbH, a leading electronic components distributor, has enabled its clients to utilize advanced technology by acquiring the LPC1788FBD208K. As one of the top NXP Semiconductors Distributors in Germany, UCC INDU GmbH is now able to offer its customers the benefits of LPC1788FBD208K. A batch of NXP components has arrived at the Compel warehouse.

Features and Performance

The NXP ARM Cortex-M3 based microcontrollers for embedded applications feature a high level of integration and offer system enhancements such as lower power consumption, enhanced debug features and a higher level of support-block integration.

Cortex-M3 core operating at up to 150MHz

Up to 512KB Flash memory and up to 64KB SRAM on-chip

Low power consumption down to 200μA/MHz for LPC13xx devices

New Wake-up Interrupt Controller (WIC), Nested Vectored Interrupt Controller (NVIC), and Memory Protection Unit

Available with advanced peripherals like Ethernet, USB Host/OTG/Device, CAN, I²S, Fast-mode Plus (Fm+) I²C, 12-bit ADC, Motor Control PWM, Quadrature Encoder Interface, and more.

Applications

Communications:

Point-of-sale terminals, web servers, multi-protocol bridges

Industrial/Medical:

Automation controllers, application control, robotics control, HVAC, PLC, inverters, circuit breakers, medical scanning, security monitoring, motor drive, video intercom

Consumer/Appliance:

Audio, MP3 decoders, alarm systems, displays, printers, scanners, small appliances, fitness equipment

Automotive:

After-market, car alarms, GPS/fleet monitors

Conclusion

In conclusion, the arrival of the NXP ARM Cortex-M3 based microcontrollers at UCC’s warehouse is a major milestone for the electronic components distributor and its customers. If you have any inquiry, please contact our sales@uccindu.com.