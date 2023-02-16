Future Electronics Offers Personal Wellness Webinar to All Employees

Montreal, QC, 2023-Feb-16 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, will be hosting a webinar for all employees entitled “Creating Balance in Your Life”.

As our lives become more and more busy, finding balance is not always intuitive. Future Electronics and Employee Assistance Provider, Lifeworks, will be hosting a webinar to guide employees towards creating more balance in their lives.

The webinar will be led by corporate trainer and mental health advocate Johnathan Zinick. “In today’s environment of competing demands, relentless commitments, and a consistent feeling of shortage of time, balance often does not come easily or naturally. A conscious effort, deep commitment, and clear priorities are required to create and protect one’s sense of balance,” says Zinick.

The three main topics for the webinar are as follows:

– Understanding what balance means,

– Recognizing what you can and cannot control,

– Identifying priorities in your life.

Future Electronics is delighted to be providing employees with trainings and webinars that focus on their personal well-being. Caring for employees, their mental and physical health, their long-term careers, as well as their personal and professional growth is paramount to Future Electronics.

Employees can tune in to the webinar Thursday February 16th 12pm-1pm EST.

The webinar will be hosted in English, however bilingual handouts will be available and the facilitator can answer questions and clarify concepts in French.

About Future Electronics:

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5500 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®.

For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com .

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710

Fax: 514-693-6051

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

###