Creative Diagnostics Launches HPV L1 Antibodies for Neutralization and Vaccine Development

New York, USA, 2023-Feb-16 — /EPR Network/ — Creative Diagnostics, a global leader in providing raw materials, antibodies, and reagents for the biotechnology industry, recently introduced a series of HPV vaccine development products. This line-up included HPV L1 antibodies for neutralization and vaccine development, Recombinant HPV L1 VLP, and HPV Pseudovirus.

Human papillomavirus (HPV) is a DNA virus of the papillomavirus family that is capable of infecting human beings. The innate and adaptive immunity of human immune system controls and clears infected HPV, so most infections are self-limited. Studies have shown that more than 90% of infected people clear the virus within three years. However, HPV has also demonstrated multiple mechanisms to evade the immune system, so a small number of people can remain infected.

HPV infection will produce antibodies against proteins including L1, L2, and E6, among which L1 antibodies account for the largest proportion, but most of them are type-specific antibodies, and therefore, it is difficult to produce type-specific cross-immune protection. The antibody molecular types of HPV are mainly IgG and IgA, with the latter being divided into serotype and secretory types. In the early days, IgA was thought to be more useful than IgG in mucous membranes. However, later clinical trials have proven that IgG plays a major role in anti-HPV infection. L2 plays an important role in HPV immune evasion, mainly by preventing the increase of immune-related signaling molecules on the surface of Langerhans cells and inhibiting their ability to activate T cells. Moreover, certain types of E6 and E7 can down regulate type I IFN interferon expression by interfering with the cell cycle as well.

The immune response caused by natural infection is weak, and it is difficult to produce antibodies with sufficient titers to neutralize the invading viruses. The inoculation of preventive vaccines will stimulate the body to produce high titers of neutralizing antibodies to remove invading viruses. Clinical results show that neutralizing antibodies produced by HPV vaccines can penetrate the blood vessel walls to reach the site of infection, bind to the viruses, and make them lose their ability to infect cells. Both L1 and L2 are good prophylactic vaccine candidates.

The HPV vaccine is effective in preventing HPV infection and the diseases it causes. Creative Diagnostics now provides customers with the most complete HPV L1 antibody products, covering HPV 6/11/16/18/31/33/45/52/58, including polyclonal, monoclonal antibodies, and monoclonal antibody screening sets-mainly used for ELISA, Western Blot, neutralization and in vitro vaccine efficacy testing. In addition, Creative Diagnostics has successfully established a virus-like particles (VLPs) manufacturing platform using E. coli cell system, and obtained various highly purified HPV VLPs. Meanwhile, Pseudotyped GFP HPV is available at Creative Diagnostics as well.

If you want to learn more about HPV L1 antibodies or have any questions regarding research materials, please visit Creative Diagnostics at https://www.creative-diagnostics.com.

About Creative Diagnostics

Creative Diagnostics is a leading manufacturer and supplier of antibodies, viral antigens, innovative diagnostic components, and critical assay reagents. In addition to providing contract R&D and biologic manufacturing services for diagnostic manufacturers along with GMP biologics manufacturing for the biopharmaceutical market, the company aims to continue to act as a trusted source for all researchers’ assay development and manufacturing needs.