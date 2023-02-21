1 International Bestselling Author Dr. Dee Carroll releases her book “Looking for Love in All the Wrong Places” with Success!

#1 International Bestselling Author Dr. Dee Carroll releases her book “Looking for Love in All the Wrong Places: Uncovering the Secret to the Love You Want” with Success!

Washington, DC, USA, 2023-Feb-21 — /EPR Network/ — Author Dr. Dee Carroll joined the ranks of bestselling authors on Amazon with her new book, “Looking for Love in All the Wrong Places: Uncovering the Secret to the Love You Want,” which was released Tuesday, February 14th, 2023, by Amazon.com – the nation’s #1 place to buy books.

Elite Online Publishing Published, Promoted, and Reached #1 International bestseller in TEN categories in the US and AU. Including Dating, Relationships & Spirituality, Family & Personal Growth, Personal Transformation & Spirituality, and Psychology of Personalities in the US. Christian Love & Marriage, Christian Relationships, Inner Child, Interpersonal Relationships, and Women’s Health in AU. She also achieved SIXTEEN Hot New Release categories in the US and AU.

ABOUT THE BOOK

Always picking the wrong guy? Worried there’s something wrong with you? It’s time to ditch the past and create the love you crave.

Today, you’ll begin separating the best relationship advice from the myths you’ve been told about love. Learn how to break out of toxic patterns, heal the heartbreak of failed relationships, and finally get the happily-ever-after you deserve.

You can undo the social conditioning that’s pushed you into bad relationships and kept you from finding true love.

In Looking for Love in All the Wrong Places, you’ll learn how to permanently change the game, moving beyond the patterns that kept you stuck and hurting. Dr. Dee will show you how to:

Overcome your fears around dating

Stop falling into the same traps

Love your life even while waiting for true love

Attract the right partner

Discover the number-one secret to permanent love and personal happiness

Don’t let the past write the future. And don’t give up.

Simply open the pages of this book today and start writing a tomorrow with true love at the center!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR



Dr. Dee is a “phoenix,” having obtained a new life for herself and exemplifying personal growth and development. She rose from the hot and sulfuric ashes life placed at her feet and found the strength to persevere through overwhelming odds. Mastery of personal growth, the pinnacle of success, and moving beyond life’s obstacles are the foundation of Dr. Dee’s offering as an author, life coach, and speaker.

Today, she is a global powerhouse, driving forward inspiration and empowerment in others. Dr. Dee is renowned for the use of her incredible passion and captivating personal experience in support of your move beyond trials, tribulations, and adversities.

She’s known as an empowerment author, speaker, and coach who has captivated audiences worldwide with her story of transformation and reinvention!

Dr. Dee spent over twenty years in HR and management, founded and led a multimillion-dollar firm, and holds degrees in psychology and business administration and management, with aspirations toward an advanced degree in divinity with a focus on Christian counseling.

ABOUT ELITE ONLINE PUBLISHING

This book was published by Elite Online Publishing, Authority In Every Word. Writing is just the beginning. It’s about ensuring your book helps you smartly grow your brand, business, and credibility. Founders Melanie Johnson and Jenn Foster built Elite Online Publishing with a singular purpose in mind: to empower you to deliver authority in every word you write. They, along with their team of experienced publishers, deliver a high-touch and high-impact experience for creating, publishing, and marketing #1 bestselling books. In fact, they are passionate about more than telling great stories. They are adamant about proving the value of your perspective and expertise by ensuring you become a #1 bestselling author. So much so, they guarantee it. No matter where you are in the book writing process, Elite Online Publishing is your partner for creating, publishing, and marketing your #1 bestselling book. For more information, visit www.eliteonlinepublishing.com and tune into the Elite Expert Insider Podcast .

A donation was made in Dr. Dee Carroll’s name on behalf of Elite Online Publishing to sponsor a child at the Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation —the child will receive 6 books of their choice provided by the foundation. An additional donation was made to the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library , providing an Imagination Library book to a child each month for 1 year!

Media Contact:

Contact: Jenn Foster

Company Name: Elite Online Publishing

Address: 63 East 11400 South #230, Sandy, UT 84070

Telephone: 802313487

Email: info@eliteonlinepublishing.com

Website: https://eliteonlinepublishing.com/