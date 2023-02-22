Doug Dvorak to Speak Live to Cable One Leadership Team at their annual sales meeting in Phoenix, AZ on January 24, 2023

Chicago, IL, 2023-Feb-22 — /EPR Network/ — Doug Dvorak is pleased to announce he will conduct a live sales training presentation to The Cable One Leadership Team in Phoenix, AZ on January 24, 2023.

Cable One, Inc. is an American broadband communications provider. Under the Sparklight brand, it provides service to 24 states and 1.1 million residential and business customers. It is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

The well-known sales coach and motivational speaker, who has delivered presentations and workshops in more than 100 countries to over a million people, will be working with CompTIA to help its team by covering the importance of sales and leadership.

Dvorak’s presentations engage individuals and improve leadership performance by focusing on techniques and tools that can be used immediately. Additionally, within his workshops, he discusses the three pillars of leadership, which includes purpose, passion, and vision. He also discusses servant leadership strategies, in which individuals in positions of leadership can achieve authority by better understanding and implementing core concepts of what he calls servant leadership strategies, including empathy, listening, foresight and awareness.

In his workshops, Dvorak discusses issues, such as helping teams work together, allowing them to have fun without sacrificing efficiency and productivity, resulting in improved overall morale, increases in productivity and reductions in overall turnover.

To learn more about Doug Dvorak and his workshops, visit his site online dougdvorak.com or contact him directly at (847) 359-6969.

About Doug Dvorak : Doug Dvorak is the world’s leading motivational speaker, sales trainer & sales coach. He speaks over 50 times per year around the globe. Dvorak is a member of the motivational speaker hall of fame, is a CSP (Certified Speaking Professional) and holds a BS, MBA & Doctor of Laws, hc. Dvorak is also a graduate of Second City, the oldest & most prestigious improvisational comedy school in the world.

