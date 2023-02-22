IEM is providing Computer Science engineering Courses in Kolkata with a Strong Faculty Team

Kolkata, India, 2023-Feb-22 — /EPR Network/ — Computer science engineering uses computer systems and methods to solve problems. It combines practical knowledge with theoretical knowledge of computers. With a strong faculty team, Institute of Engineering & Management (IEM) is providing courses on Computer Science Engineering in Kolkata, West Bengal.

One of the IEM’s first engineering departments, the Department of Computer Science & Engineering has been producing skilled students by huge numbers. IEM has received an “A” rating from NAAC. The CSE Department was founded in 1997 with Kalyani University’s affiliation.

Its initial goals were to provide high-quality education with a focus on technical knowledge. Students from this department have consistently maintained harmony between extracurricular and academic activities thanks to access to cutting-edge technology research, as evidenced by their successes in technical fests, science exhibitions, cultural fests, etc.

Since its inception, its CSE Department has set high standards and is on track to carry on the tradition for years to come. The department firmly believes that, with the help of a pool of professors with top-notch credentials, its students can make a significant global impact. The teachers encourage the students to take on difficult assignments and to submit their work to numerous international journals. All students receive mentoring that places no restriction on their capacity to learn. In order to supplement their theoretical knowledge, the department carefully administers appropriate lab work with a strong focus on imparting pragmatic education.

At I.E.M., the teachers help students build a solid foundation for the next level, so they can even outperform the teachers and be more beneficial to society. They are also preparing them for more significant challenges that lie ahead. The Institute of Engineering & Management works to instill a sense of discipline and human values in its students so that they respect other people, realize and exhibit their full potential, and succeed in life.

Visit https://iem.edu.in/iem-college-of-engineering/department-computer-science-engineering-cse/ for more details.

About Institute of Engineering & Management (IEM)

Institute of Engineering & Management (IEM) is one of the best and biggest academic institutions in West Bengal, India. B.Tech., M.Tech., and MBA programs are offered through the Institute and are accredited by the AICTE of the Government of India.

For the best information or for any enquiry, visit the website https://iem.edu.in.

