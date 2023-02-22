Dental Crowns in Scottsdale

Scottsdale, AZ, United States, 2023-Feb-22 — /EPR Network/ — Dental crowns are an excellent solution for restoring a damaged tooth to its original function and appearance. A dental crown is a cap that is placed over a damaged tooth to protect and restore its shape, size, and strength, and improve its appearance. Dental crowns are made from a variety of materials such as ceramic, porcelain, and gold and can last for several years with proper care.

Scottsdale residents who are looking for a healthy and beautiful smile can benefit from dental crowns. Crowns are used to treat a variety of dental problems such as cracked, chipped, and broken teeth, as well as teeth with large fillings or cavities that cannot be restored with a regular filling. In addition, dental crowns can be used to cover a dental implant or to anchor a dental bridge.

Dr. Bradley K. Brittain, a leading dentist in Scottsdale, is committed to providing the best dental care for his patients. He believes that dental crowns are an effective solution for restoring damaged teeth and improving the appearance of a smile. Dr. Bradley K. Brittain uses state-of-the-art technology and materials to create dental crowns that are durable, long-lasting, and natural-looking.

“I am excited to offer dental crowns to my patients in Scottsdale,” said Dr. Brittain. “Crowns are a great way to restore a damaged tooth to its original function and appearance. With our advanced technology and materials, we can create crowns that blend seamlessly with the natural teeth, providing a healthy and beautiful smile.”

In conclusion, dental crowns are an effective solution for restoring damaged teeth and improving the appearance of a smile. Scottsdale residents who are looking for a healthy and beautiful smile can benefit from the expertise of Dr. Bradley K. Brittain. With his advanced technology and materials, he can create dental crowns that are durable, long-lasting, and natural-looking. Contact Dentistry of Old Town Scottsdale office today to schedule a consultation and learn more about dental crowns in Scottsdale.