Affordable PPC Reseller Packages Are Now Available at SEO Resellers Canada

Toronto, Canada, 2023-Feb-22 — /EPR Network/ — Top-notch SEO strategies and higher website rankings are still not enough to survive in this competitive landscape. Therefore it is essential to hire a trusted PPC agency in Canada. Survey results show that 48% of marketers use PPC and those who lack the specialization either have to settle for a poor SEO performance or hire a reseller.

Marketers who lack the expertise in pay-per-click (PPC) campaigns can leverage the two decades of expertise of SEO Resellers Canada. The reseller package by SEO Resellers Canada is proven to be a gamechanger for small scale marketers that are unable to improve their client’s visibility online.

“Marketers only have to find clients who need PPC work and pass on all the work to our team of experts. Our industry specialists can customize a PPC campaign for their clients as a white label SEO Resellers ”, said the spokesperson at SEO Resellers Canada. It was mentioned by the spokesperson that they work under the brand name of their client and offer top-notch PPC services as part of the affordable reseller package.

About the SEO Reseller PPC Package

The company offers affordable PPC reseller packages that include ten step process of:

Keyword research

Account setup

Landing page development

Ad creation

Tracking and testing

Campaign launch

AB split testing

Performance monitoring

Campaign assessment

Analysis and feedback

About the company

SEO Resellers Canada offers bespoke PPC campaign management services as a white label reseller. Their reseller programs are affordable and extremely popular among small scale marketers who lack domain expertise. Visit the link given below to get more information about the PPC reseller package.