French Confectionery Brings the Sweet Taste of Paris to South Africa

Cape Town, South Africa, 2023-Feb-22 — /EPR Network/ — Are you looking for a high-quality online bakery that will please your taste buds? Look no further than French Confectionery. The company specialises in crafting mouth-watering desserts, pastries, and other baked goods inspired by the rich culinary traditions of France. With a focus on quality, creativity, and authenticity, French Confectionery is poised to become a leading destination for foodies and gourmands throughout the country.

One of the hallmarks of the French Confectionery’s approach is its commitment to using traditional French techniques and recipes. Marlon, who trained in France and has over 20 years of experience in the pastry industry, believes that the key to great baking is respecting the fundamentals.

French Confectionery offers a wide range of products to satisfy any sweet tooth. In addition to its pastries and cakes, the company also serves breakfast items such as croissants and pain au chocolate, as well as savoury quiches and sandwiches. And for those who want to learn the art of French baking themselves, French Confectionery offers workshops and classes where students can learn from Marlon and his team of expert bakers.

The Nutri Low Carb range is perfect for those who want to enjoy a guilt-free treat. French Confectionery’s commitment to using traditional French techniques and recipes is still evident in the Nutri Low Carb range. The range’s low-carb status doesn’t mean that quality is compromised, with slow fermentation, natural ingredients, and precise measurements still being used to achieve the perfect balance of flavours and textures.

Innovation is also a core aspect of the French Confectionery’s approach to baking. They love to experiment with different combinations and techniques to create something new and exciting. The Nutri Low Carb range features unexpected flavours, such as lemon and poppy seed, and salted caramel.

For more information about French Confectionery, how their products are made or to view their range visit their website at https://frenchconfectionery.co.za/.

About French Confectionery

French Confectionery is a Johannesburg-based patisserie and bakery that specialises in French-inspired desserts, pastries, and baked goods. Founded by Marlon Felkers, a French-trained chef with over 20 years of experience, the company is committed to using the finest ingredients and traditional techniques to create delicious treats that transport customers to the streets of Paris. With a focus on quality, creativity, and authenticity.