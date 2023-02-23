Ardesia CLO Opportunity Fund taken over by Valeur Group

A well-established firm specialized in asset management, investment advisory, trading, research, and real estate services, Valeur Group was founded in 2010 by Lorenzo Vangelisti, a committed manager and investor who still leads the firm as Chief Executive Officer. Among the latest operations carried out is the takeover of the investment management of ISP-Ardesia CLO Fund (now Ardesia CLO Opportunity Fund), which has been added to the firm’s investment solutions offering.

London, UK, 2023-Feb-23 — /EPR Network/ — Valeur Group has announced the takeover of the investment management of ISP-Ardesia CLO Fund (now Ardesia CLO Opportunity Fund). This is the result of the operation completed in November 2022 by the financial firm headed by CEO Lorenzo Vangelisti, which also announced that Ron Zeltzer, CFA has joined the Group as Portfolio Manager of the Ardesia CLO Opportunity Fund. As stated in a press release, the collaboration between the firm and ISP started in April 2020, with Valeur Group offering structuring services for the Fund within its Ardesia platform, and ISP serving as investment manager. The firm stressed that the takeover came amid “various possibilities to be explored”, with a focus on the distribution side and Fund visibility. It also explained that “the Ardesia CLO Opportunity Fund invests in different classes of collateralized loan obligations, seeking to optimize risk and return in the context of market conditions and macroeconomic risk factors”. As part of the operation, Valeur Group confirmed that Ron Zeltzer, CFA has joined the Group as Portfolio Manager of the Ardesia CLO Opportunity Fund, which he has successfully managed since its launch in 2020. Ron Zeltzer “has been structuring and trading financial products since 2006, and he brings an extensive experience in analyzing and trading CLOs in the secondary and primary markets, as well as in ramping multiple buy and hold CLO strategies across the capital structure for institutional clients”, the firm said.

Founded in 2010 by Lorenzo Vangelisti, Valeur Group is an international reality characterized by a strong European footprint. It operates independently in Switzerland, the United Kingdom and Luxemburg and specializes in asset management, investment advisory, trading, research, and real estate services. Its products and services range across different geographic areas, asset classes, management styles, and objectives. Since its establishment, the firm’s mission is to provide a safe and solid financial harbor for clients while generating returns using excellence, proactivity and efficiency. As of today, Valeur Group operates though the involvement of five complementary companies – Valeur Capital Ltd, Valeur Securities SA, Valeur SA, Valeur Concept SA, and LinkedTrade Technologies Ltd – which provide high value-added solutions to build customized strategies and investment products. The five companies operate in full compliance with the strictest regulatory standards – including the MIFID II regulatory directive – and their activities are authorized by local financial supervisory authorities (FCA and CSSF). They share the ethical and professional standards of the CFA Institute and promote the PRI (Principles for Responsible Investment), a UN-supported network of investors that incorporates environmental, social and governance issues into asset and investment management. Some of the team members are recognized as “CFA Charterholders”.