EloQ Communications announced Agency of the Year 2022 by Ad World Masters

HO CHI MINH, Vietnam, 2023-Feb-23 — /EPR Network/ — Vietnam-based public relations and marketing agency EloQ Communications has achieved yet another milestone, winning the Gold title in Ad World Masters’ Agency of the Year 2022 Awards. This prestigious digital competition ranks participants based on big data technology, and EloQ Communications scored an impressive 9.4 out of 10 points to secure the title. This marks their second consecutive win with Ad World Masters and a triple win at the Tech Behemoths Awards 2022.

EloQ Communications is the only agency from Vietnam to receive the Gold title this year, out of the 12,322 agencies evaluated by Ad World Masters. The competition is based on Ad World Masters’ agency scores, which are calculated using an AI algorithm that processes over 160 data points per agency. This includes reviews, SEO, social media performance, web performance, awards, and more. By recognizing the best agencies through factual and objective data, the Agency of the Year 2022 title elevates and promotes EloQ Communications’ success.

The award bestowed upon EloQ Communications is a testament to the incredible work of their team of expert professionals. With their extensive knowledge and experience in the fields of public relations, social media marketing, digital marketing, and creative design, they have developed dynamic, engaging, and effective campaigns and activations that have been designed to drive maximum impact and visibility.

Moreover, EloQ Communications has proven their dedication to pushing boundaries and driving proactivity with their ability to think outside the box, curating experiences that their clients would not have been able to access otherwise. Their success with well-known and highly visible multinationals and locals, such as AstraZeneca, Intel, Grab, Viber, Duolingo, Hong Kong Tourism Board, Zoho, booking.com, Merck, Fiserv, Alipay, VIB, Fusion Resorts, Holiday Inns, Vietnam Recycles, and many more, is a testament to the quality of their services and their commitment to excellence.

“EloQ Communications has consistently demonstrated a commitment to staying ahead of the curve, always searching for new ways to better maximize the impact of campaigns. With their keen understanding of the ever-evolving technological landscape, they have been able to remain nimble and agile, even with rapid changes in the industry,” shared Dr. Clāra Ly-Le, Managing Director of EloQ Communications.

In 2023, EloQ will remain the clients’ trusted source for on-the-ground intelligence and a powerful voice in the streets. As a local specialist, the agency specializes in the kind of creative thinking necessary to make a splash in today’s saturated marketing environment and ensure that clients’ messages are heard.

EloQ Communications is committed to leveraging digital tools and blending them with the fundamentals of public relations to guide its clients’ projects. By combining local knowledge and experience, EloQ is able to craft custom communication strategies that perfectly align with clients’ objectives.

###

About EloQ Communications

EloQ Communications is an independent communications agency that acts as its clients’ eyes, ears, and voice in the Vietnamese market. Combining local expertise with a global perspective, EloQ works with foreign and Vietnamese companies of all sizes and industries to enhance their images and extend their reach in the Vietnamese market.

EloQ offers a range of marketing services, including PR, social marketing, digital marketing, influencer marketing, business and product branding, crisis communication, integrated strategic planning, and event planning. The agency values modernity, transparency, and flexibility above all.

For more information about EloQ and its services, please visit www.eloqasia.com