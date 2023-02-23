Invisalign Clear Aligners in Jericho

Jericho, NY, 2023-Feb-23 — /EPR Network/ — Invisalign clear aligners have revolutionized orthodontic treatment by offering a discreet and comfortable alternative to traditional metal braces. This innovative teeth straightening solution has become increasingly popular in Jericho as patients seek a more convenient and aesthetically pleasing way to achieve their dream smile.

Invisalign clear aligners are a series of custom-made, removable trays that gradually shift teeth into their desired positions. They are made from a smooth, transparent plastic material that is virtually invisible, making them a popular choice for adults & teenagers who want to straighten their teeth without drawing unwanted attention.

Unlike traditional metal braces, Invisalign clear aligners are removable, so patients can take them to eat, brush, and floss. This allows for better oral hygiene and reduces the risk of tooth decay & gum disease during treatment. Patients can also continue to enjoy their favorite foods without any restrictions.

The Invisalign treatment process begins with a consultation with a trained Invisalign provider. During this initial visit, the provider will examine the patient’s teeth and determine if they are a good candidate for Invisalign treatment. If they are, the provider will take digital impressions of the patient’s teeth, which will be used to create a 3D model of their mouth.

Using advanced computer software, the provider will create a customized treatment plan outlining each tooth’s movements to achieve the desired results. The software will also generate a series of clear aligners designed to gradually move the teeth into their correct positions over time.

Once the treatment plan has been created, the provider will send the aligners to the patient, along with instructions on how to wear and care for them. Patients typically wear each set of aligners for 1-2 weeks before moving on to the next stage in the series. The length of treatment will differ depending on the case’s complexity, but most patients achieve their desired results in 6-18 months.

Invisalign clear aligners offer numerous advantages over traditional braces, including:

Discreet appearance: Invisalign aligners are virtually invisible when worn, making them an ideal choice for patients who want to straighten their teeth discreetly.

Comfortable fit: Invisalign aligners are made from a smooth, flexible plastic material that is comfortable to wear and does not irritate the mouth like metal braces can.

Removable design: Invisalign aligners can be removed for eating, brushing, and flossing, which makes them easier to care for and reduces the risk of oral health problems during treatment.

Customized treatment: Invisalign aligners are custom-made to fit each patient’s unique mouth shape and dental needs, ensuring optimal results.

Invisalign clear aligners have helped countless patients achieve their dream smiles, and now residents of Jericho, New York, can experience the benefits of this innovative treatment for themselves. To learn more about Invisalign and schedule a consultation with a trained provider in Jericho, contact a local dental office today.