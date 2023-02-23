CD BioSciences Introduces New Solutions to Support Cell Death Studies

New York, USA, 2023-Feb-23 — /EPR Network/ — CD BioSciences, a US-based CRO serving the global life science research community, recently launched a comprehensive panel of research solutions covering all aspects of cell death studies, particularly Type I Cell Death, from Mechanism Study, Phenotype Analysis, Chemical Screening, Regulator Identification, to Regulator Characterization.

In multicellular organisms, cell death is the result of terminated cellular functions. Thus it is essential for maintaining tissue homeostasis and eliminating potentially harmful cells. Characterized by distinct morphologies, apoptosis, autophagic cell death, and necrosis are the three major types of cell death. Meanwhile, they are executed through distinct but sometimes overlapping signaling pathways in response to specific stimuli. Although cell death can be caused by overwhelming damage, most are the result of specific signaling events.

Apoptosis or type I cell death is a process of programmed cell death characterized by cell shrinkage, membrane blebbing, global mRNA decay, and chromatin condensation (pyknosis). It is also defined as cell death accompanied by caspase protease activation. The main signaling pathways that trigger apoptotic cell death are the mitochondrial pathway (the intrinsic) and the death receptor pathway (the extrinsic).

Apoptosis is an essential part of various processes such as normal cell turnover, immune response, and embryonic development. Inappropriate apoptosis is associated with many human diseases, including neurodegenerative diseases, ischemic injuries, autoimmune diseases, and various cancers.

As cell death is closely related to diseases, in-depth characterization of cell death events may uncover new therapeutic targets. As a trusted CRO, CD BioSciences now provides comprehensive solutions covering all aspects of life science research, including Type I Cell Death, ranging from Mechanism Study, Phenotype Analysis, Chemical Screening, Regulator Identification, to Regulator Characterization.

Mechanism Study involves the investigation of mechanisms for certain regulators. Phenotype Analysis analyzes cellular phenotypes regulated by genes and/or proteins of interest. Chemical Screening examines inhibitors or activators of certain cell deaths. Regulator Identification identifies gene regulators participating in a certain cell death signaling pathway. Regulator Characterization studies molecular functions of certain regulators in cell death signaling pathways.

