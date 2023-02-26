Cisdem PDF Compressor for Windows 2.0.0 Gets Existing PDF Files Size Reduced Up to 90%

Madelia, Minnesota, 2023-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ — In January 2023, Cisdem released Cisdem PDF Compressor for Windows 2.0.0, which is a robust and practical PDF compression software to get existing PDF files size reduced up to 90% without losing quality.

“Cisdem PDF Compressor for Windows 2.0.0 provides powerful size-reducing techniques that allow files to take up less space on the user’s computer.” said Edward Riley, Cisdem’s project manager. “What’s more, it comes with batch modes and rich compression options, which can meet different demands.”

“To make sending PDF files easier and faster, compressing files has become an essential process. With the increase in user demand, we have developed the Windows version on top of the original Mac-only version. The purpose is to make it easy for all users to solve PDF-related problems.” He added.

How Does Cisdem PDF Compressor for Windows 2.0.0 Differ From Others?

Have no limit on uploading file size

File size can be reduced by 90%

Multiple compression options

Provides batch modes

Compress PDF files in a minimum time

Shrink PDF files with the highest quality

Supports compress password-protected PDF files

Lightweight and simple to use

Main Features of Cisdem PDF Compressor for Windows 2.0.0

1. Rich compression modes

Cisdem PDF Compressor comes with 4 preset filters to meet different demands, including small file size (low quality), medium file size (medium quality), large file size (high quality) and customize compression modes by clicking the slider bar.

2. Reduce PDF files size up to 90%

Compared with similar products, Cisdem PDF Compressor can reduce PDF file size up to 90% within seconds.

3. Batch compress PDFs

It supports uploading and processing multiple PDF files at one time without any limitations. Users can easily drag-and-drop many files into the panel for compression.

4. Preserve high PDF file quality

Even if your document covers images, graphics and other data, it can help you shrink PDF files quickly with the highest quality.

5. Fast compression speed

No need to wait, it will compress the files as fast as possible, no matter how big your files are. In our test, a 500-page PDF file can be compressed within 1 minute.

6. Easy to use

Clean program interface and drag-and-drop design make it easy to upload files and reduce the file size.

7. Work on Windows 11/10/8/7

Cisdem PDF Compressor for Windows 2.0.0 is available on Windows 11/10/8/7, which requires a 64-bit OS.

Price and Availability

The free trail version of Cisdem PDF Compressor for Windows can be downloaded at https://download.cisdem.com/cisdem-pdfconverterocr.exe. And people can purchase the full version from https://www.cisdem.com/pdf-compressor-windows/buy.html, which allows people to buy a lifetime license for 1 PC at $24.99 with lifetime free upgrades.

About Cisdem

Cisdem is a professional software company that focuses on developing highly efficient products for Mac and Windows users in terms of PDF, utility, multimedia and more. This company has been dedicated to creating handy and budget friendly tools and providing the best service for all customers. Visit https://www.cisdem.com/ to learn more details.