Experience the Best in Architectural Design at the Newly Opened Noyeks Showroom in Finglas, Dublin

Ballymount, Dublin, 2023-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ — Noyeks, a leading supplier of premium quality wood products, is proud to announce their new Architectural Showroom opening in Finglas, County Dublin. The showroom serves as a space where architects, designers, and suppliers can come together to explore the latest trends and innovations in architectural design.

The newly opened showroom features a stunning interior that showcases Noyeks’ range of floors like laminate, engineered, solid wood, herringbone, parquet or 100% waterproof laminate flooring, HPL laminates, and panel products. With a commitment to sustainability and creativity, Noyeks’ products are designed to meet the highest quality and durability standards while providing beautiful design solutions.

At the Noyeks Architectural Showroom, visitors can experience a wide variety of products and materials and get a glimpse of how they can be used in real-world applications. Whether you’re an architect looking for inspiration or a supplier seeking the best products for your projects, the Noyeks showroom has something for everyone.

Noyeks is excited to invite architects, designers, and suppliers to visit their new showroom in Finglas and discover the possibilities of their products. With a focus on innovation, quality, and sustainability, Noyeks is dedicated to helping its customers achieve their design goals and create stunning spaces that inspire.

About Noyeks Newmans

Noyeks Newmans is the leading supplier of top-quality kitchen and bedroom furniture, doors, flooring, and accessories in Ireland. Our products are sourced from renowned manufacturers and suppliers across Europe to ensure our customers receive the highest quality at unbeatable prices. We pride ourselves on offering a wide range of products to cater to all your needs, including kitchen cabinets, worktops, sinks, taps, appliances, bedroom furniture, doors, flooring, and more. With such an extensive collection, you are sure to find the perfect product to suit your taste and style. Choose Noyeks Newmans for Ireland’s best-quality kitchen and bedroom furniture, doors, flooring, and accessories. With our unbeatable prices and exceptional service, we are confident that you will find exactly what you need to transform your home. For more information, contact us here.

Media Contact:

Address – Ballymount Cross, Ind. Est., Ballymount, Dublin, Exit 10 on the M50, D24, IE, D24 E165

Email – sales@noyeks.ie

Phone number – +35314195700

Whether you’re an architect, designer, or supplier, the showroom offers a unique opportunity to explore the best architectural design and get inspired. Visit the Noyeks showroom today to discover how their products can transform your next project.