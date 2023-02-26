My Guy Pest and Lawn Launches Lawn Dethatching and Liquid Aeration Services in Utah

Orem, Utah, 2023-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ — My Guy Pest and Lawn has been providing high-quality lawn care and pest control services in Utah for years. The company has built a reputation for excellence, delivering exceptional results and unparalleled customer service. Now, My Guy Pest and Lawn is expanding its services to include lawn dethatching and liquid aeration.

Lawn dethatching is the process of removing thatch, which is a layer of dead grass and other organic matter that accumulates on top of the soil. Excessive thatch can prevent water and nutrients from reaching the roots of the grass, leading to an unhealthy and unattractive lawn. My Guy Pest and Lawn’s lawn dethatching services use specialized equipment to effectively remove thatch, improving the health and appearance of the lawn.

Liquid aeration is a newer, more effective method of lawn aeration compared to traditional mechanical aeration. Liquid aeration is a liquid solution that is sprayed on the lawn, breaking up compacted soil and creating space for roots to grow. This process improves water and nutrient uptake, resulting in stronger, healthier grass.

“We’re excited to launch our lawn dethatching and liquid aeration services in Utah,” said, the owner of My Guy Pest and Lawn. “These services are a natural extension of our commitment to helping homeowners and businesses achieve beautiful, healthy lawns. With our expertise and specialized equipment, we can help our clients take their lawns to the next level.”

My Guy Pest and Lawn’s lawn dethatching and liquid aeration services are available to both residential and commercial clients throughout Utah. The company’s trained professionals use specialized equipment and techniques to deliver exceptional results, helping clients achieve the lush, green lawns they desire. For more details visit: https://myguypestandlawn.com/