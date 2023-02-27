Luxury Wine Market Demand and Growth Analysis with Forecast up to 2033

Lakewood, Colorado, 2023-Feb 27— /EPR Network/The global Luxury Wine market was valued at USD 320.5 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 507.1 billion by 2030, grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

Wine is an alcoholic beverage made from fermented fresh grape fruit or grape juice. In fruits, because of the high glucose and fructose content of grapes, wine tastes when stored for a period of time, so wines are often made with grapes.

This market research study elaborates the market size, share, growth, market characteristics, competitor pricing, company share, market trends, and opportunities in the Luxury Wine industry, and breaks down according to the type, application, and consumption area of Luxury Wine. The report also conducted a Porter’s five forces analysis, PESTEL analysis, SWOT analysis, regulatory landscape, and prominent buyers of the industry to study the main influencing factors and entry barriers of the industry.

Regional Research Reports recently published this report by considering the new market trends and analyzing the maximum untapped opportunities one company can cater to in the coming years.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Luxury Wine in global, including the following market information:

Global Luxury Wine Market Revenue, 2018-2021, 2022-2030, (US$ Millions)

Global Luxury Wine Market Sales, 2018-2021, 2022-2030, (Units)

Global top five Luxury Wine companies in 2021 (%)

In Chapter 3.4 of the report, the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the industry was fully assessed. Fully risk assessment and industry recommendations were made for Luxury Wine in a special period. This chapter also compares the markets of Pre COVID-19 and Post COVID-19.

Additionally, the chapters 8-12 are specifically including the COVID-19 impact on each regional economy mentioned in the research study.

Regional Research Reports has surveyed the Luxury Wine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Luxury Wine Market, By Type, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global Luxury Wine Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2021 (%)

Red Wine

White Wine

Other

Global Luxury Wine Market, By Application, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global Luxury Wine Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2021 (%)

Wholesale

Retail Stores

Department Stores

Online Retailers

Global Luxury Wine Market, By Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global Luxury Wine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Nordic Countries Benelux Rest of Europe

Asia China Japan South Korea Southeast Asia India Rest of Asia

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa Turkey Israel Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa



Competitor Analysis

The report also provides an analysis of leading market participants, including:

Key companies Luxury Wine revenues in global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)

Key companies Luxury Wine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Luxury Wine sales in global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)

Key companies Luxury Wine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market; key players include:

ThaiBev

Brown Forman

HiteJinro

William Grant & Sons

Beam Suntory

Edrington Group

United Spirits

Campari

LMVH

Bayadera Group

Suntory

Diageo

Bacardi

Pernod Ricard

